New Hampshire primaries: Democrats seek second chances after Iowa disaster

Democrats vying for their party’s 2020 presidential nomination hope the primary contest in New Hampshire will legitimately propel someone to the lead, as the results of last week’s Iowa caucuses remain under a cloud of doubt.

Recent opinion polls show Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) as a clear favorite, ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden, who seems to have already conceded the primary by leaving for South Carolina.

Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is not on the ballot in New Hampshire, but is polling strong nationally, having spent hundreds of millions of dollars on TV and social media ad buys. One can’t click on a cat video these days without a Bloomberg commercial popping up.

Bloomberg is also leading former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, who was anointed the winner of Iowa caucuses despite irregularities the Sanders camp is now contesting. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) are also hoping for a better result than in Iowa.

The outcome of the primary is very much up in the air, as Democrats can’t seem to settle on a candidate they believe is most likely to defeat President Donald Trump come November.

Meanwhile, Trump taunted the opposition with a massive rally in Manchester on Monday night, because he is essentially running for the Republican nomination unopposed.

New Hampshire may only have 1.3 million residents, but the tiny northeastern state is an important weathervane of American politics. The last time a Democrat candidate won the presidency without winning either the Granite State primaries or Iowa caucuses was in 1992.

