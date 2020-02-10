‘Rub this in Trump’s face!’ #Resistance goes ecstatic as Obama-backed documentary 'American Factory' wins Oscar

American Factory, the very first film backed by Barack and Michele Obama’s new production company, took home the Best Documentary Award on Sunday night and Trump haters were quick to rub their triumph in the US president’s face.

While not personally nominated, the Obamas can now count themselves as Academy Award-winning filmmakers as their film took home an Oscar on Sunday night. ‘American Factory,’ which follows the story of an Ohio factory after it is reopened and changed by a Chinese billionaire, won the Best Documentary Academy Award.

The #Resistance crowd was ecstatic over the Obamas being recognized by the Academy. “Trump just had his best week ever but OBAMA JUST WON AN OSCAR!!! HAHAHAHA,” tweeted comedian Larry Wilmore in celebration.

Trump just had his best week ever but OBAMA JUST WON AN OSCAR!!! HAHAHAHA #AmericanFactory#Oscars — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) February 10, 2020

Barack Obama’s production company just won an #Oscar for Best Documentary. Obama just got the highest honor in the only community Trump ever wanted recognition in. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 10, 2020

Barack Obama sent his own congratulations to the filmmakers in a tweet.

I for one am sure that @realDonaldTrump’s heart will be filled with joy at Barack Obama’s production company winning an Oscar for its first feature, about things too real and complicated for him to understand. LOL. https://t.co/IOeupJSzuP — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) February 10, 2020

The filmmakers of ‘American Factory’ encouraged workers around the world to “unite” in their acceptance speech. But they also gave a shout out to their less acclaimed competitors, including the filmmakers who documented “hospitals in Syria being bombed” and tried to push al-Qaeda's narrative in Aleppo, but for some reason did not get the trophy this year, unlike the notorious White Helmets back in 2016.

Also on rt.com Is Hollywood about to award an Oscar to 'For Sama' – a propagandumentary that pushes Al Qaeda's narrative in Aleppo?

The film is part of a multi-year deal between streaming giant Netflix and the Obamas, which was originally announced in 2018.

Julia Reichert of "American Factory": "Working people have it harder and harder these days—and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite." https://t.co/bffyIA57Vs#Oscarspic.twitter.com/iGXuSP7Ua4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 10, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!