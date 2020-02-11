 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Don Jr. blasts MSM ‘silence’ on Florida CAR RAMMING attack on Trump campaign volunteers – even after suspect admits hate motive

11 Feb, 2020 23:12
Aftermath of the car ramming attack on GOP tent in Jacksonville, Florida. © Twitter / Duval County GOP
Donald Trump Jr. has lashed out at the media coverage of the Jacksonville, Florida incident, in which a man rammed a GOP campaign tent full of volunteers – and then told police the attack was his “stand” against President Trump.

Identified as 27-year-old Gregory Timm, the Sunday attacker targeted a group of Republican volunteers campaigning for President Donald Trump outside the Kernan Village shopping mall in Jacksonville. The vehicle narrowly missed the volunteers, yet destroyed the tent. Timm fled the scene while producing an “obscene gesture” to the onlookers, according to the Duval County GOP. The man was apprehended shortly after and booked for “aggravated assault.”

The bizarre car ramming incident soon turned out to be a textbook case of a politically-motivated hate crime. In fact, Timm directly admitted to his hatred of President Trump in a police report released Tuesday.

Timm told the officer who apprehended him that he targeted Trump’s supporters because “someone had to take a stand.” Apparently referring to the Trump presidency, he compared it to “someone sh*tting on your grave.” The suspect also expressed regret that the video of the car ramming that he shot during the attack ended before “the good part,” the police report says.

While the incident has not been entirely ignored by the mainstream media, the coverage has been subdued. There appeared no pieces on “growing violence,” “domestic terrorism” and other familiar themes that often spring up in wake of attacks where the perpetrator is even suspected of having right-wing beliefs.

The muted coverage has angered Donald Trump supporters, and Trump Jr. lead the charge on Tuesday, to vent his anger over what he said was selective coverage of the attack.

“Where is the outraged media? Why are they so silent on this? This would be the number one story in the world right now if it was a Trump supporter doing it to a group of liberals,” Don Jr. wondered.

