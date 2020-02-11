 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Sounds legit’: Michael Douglas says his father Kirk’s last words endorsed Bloomberg

11 Feb, 2020 17:07
Get short URL
‘Sounds legit’: Michael Douglas says his father Kirk’s last words endorsed Bloomberg
©  REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michael Douglas has told a crowd at a campaign event that one of the last statements from his father Kirk was an endorsement of presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and people are left scratching their heads.

After passing away at the age of 103, messages of love and support for ‘Spartacus’ star Kirk Douglas flooded social media. The Hollywood legend left an unrivaled mark on the film industry, but it appears he also left behind an odd political endorsement which his son is now touting.

At the opening of a Bloomberg campaign office in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, 75-year-old Michael Douglas claimed one of the last things his father said to him was that the billionaire candidate “can get it done.”

The ‘Basic Instinct’ star said the exchange occurred during his father’s final moments in the hospital.

The timing of the political endorsement has left many confused and even a little suspicious.

Some even called the recollection a phony attempt to prop up Bloomberg, whom Michael Douglas has been a prominent supporter of on the campaign trail, even lending his voice to ads for the former New York City mayor.

Also on rt.com Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dead at 103

“I don’t for a second believe that Kirk Douglas’s final thought was Michael Bloomberg, but hey, you do you,” tweeted Newsmax journalist and former NYPD officer John Cardillo.

“So says Michael Douglas,” added political reporter Josh Robin of the endorsement.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies