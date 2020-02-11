‘Sounds legit’: Michael Douglas says his father Kirk’s last words endorsed Bloomberg

Michael Douglas has told a crowd at a campaign event that one of the last statements from his father Kirk was an endorsement of presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and people are left scratching their heads.

After passing away at the age of 103, messages of love and support for ‘Spartacus’ star Kirk Douglas flooded social media. The Hollywood legend left an unrivaled mark on the film industry, but it appears he also left behind an odd political endorsement which his son is now touting.

At the opening of a Bloomberg campaign office in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, 75-year-old Michael Douglas claimed one of the last things his father said to him was that the billionaire candidate “can get it done.”

The ‘Basic Instinct’ star said the exchange occurred during his father’s final moments in the hospital.

The timing of the political endorsement has left many confused and even a little suspicious.

kirk douglas: i lo... i love.... i love michael....michael douglas: oh wow you’re endorsing mike bloomberg? i’ll let everyone knowkirk: no... i meant you...michael: me? yeah, i like bloomberg tookirk: for fucks sake (dies) https://t.co/FE3SUeOEvS — Billy (@tikishirts) February 11, 2020

Kirk Douglas talked about Mike Bloomberg on his deathbed. In response President Trump said “I like 103-year-olds that don’t give up and die. OK?” @RepAdamSchiff@dadsrights@DineshDSouza@GregoryDickow@chicagosmayor — MancowMuller (@MancowMuller) February 11, 2020

He reached up with every last ounce of strength he could muster.. pulled his son’s ear to his mouth and then whispered “Stop and frisk is good...” and then passed on. https://t.co/zKbmNRbAEt — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 11, 2020

Some even called the recollection a phony attempt to prop up Bloomberg, whom Michael Douglas has been a prominent supporter of on the campaign trail, even lending his voice to ads for the former New York City mayor.

“I don’t for a second believe that Kirk Douglas’s final thought was Michael Bloomberg, but hey, you do you,” tweeted Newsmax journalist and former NYPD officer John Cardillo.

I don’t for a second believe that Kirk Douglas’s final thought was Michael Bloomberg, but hey, you do you. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 10, 2020

“So says Michael Douglas,” added political reporter Josh Robin of the endorsement.

So on Kirk Douglas' deathbed... he praised @MikeBloomberg."‘Mike can get it done.’”So says his son Michael.https://t.co/Es9wqmyDcIvia @journalsentinelpic.twitter.com/AcrIj52b0m — Josh Robin (@joshrobin) February 10, 2020

Yes. I'm sure his deathbed thoughts were of billionaire politicians. Sounds legit. https://t.co/fOkPZ4zZ0X — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) February 10, 2020

