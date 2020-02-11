Trump rally REPEATEDLY breaks out in ‘46! 46!’ chant as Don Jr. comes on stage & #Resistance freaks out

A crowd at a campaign rally for US President Donald Trump in New Hampshire greeted his son, Don Jr., with a loud “46!” as he made his way on stage. The display has sparked quite a ruction on social media.

The eldest son of the 45th US president was treated to an especially warm welcome in Manchester, New Hampshire, where his dad held a rally on Monday. Warming up the crowd ahead of VP Mike Pence andTrump the Senior’s entree, Don Jr. appeared to strike a chord with those gathered, prompting them to chant “46...46!”

(Don Jr. was actually about to introduce...Mike Pence when the "46" chant broke out) — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 10, 2020

2024/GOP notes from here at Trump rally in NH... crowd was chanting “46! 46! 46!” as Donald Trump Jr. spoke and criticized Speaker Pelosi and former VP Joe Biden. Big cheers for VP Pence as he talks up WH’s case for reelect. And Sen. Rick Scott is making the rounds. — Robert Costa (@costareports) February 10, 2020

Don Jr. himself called on the Team Trump supporters not to jump the gun, saying that it’s time to focus on the immediate agenda at hand – that is to secure Trump’s second term.

“Wow, let’s worry... one step at a time... let’s worry about 2020. That’s all we have to focus on, let’s keep winning.”

However, later in the rally, the crowd broke into the same chant again as the man himself invited Don Jr. back onstage.

Trump praised his son-in-law Jared Kushner for “making deals that are so beautiful to this country” – apparently referring to the Middle East peace plan, vehemently rejected by all factions within Palestine itself – his daughter Ivanka, and commended Don Jr. for making a “good speech.”

“Did Don Jr. make a good speech?” he asked, before adding: “They're good kids. They went through a lot with the hoax.”



Audible "forty six!" chants for Don Jr after his father shouts him out pic.twitter.com/cXZ0VjNy9F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020

The mere suggestion that Trump Jr. can follow into the footsteps of his father triggered a storm of reactions from the 45th’s opponents.

“46? Wonder what that is..... .......is that the total number of years in Prison for Stone, Manafort, Gates, Flynn, Cohen and the rest of Trump's top team?” a commenter wrote.

46? Wonder what that is............is that the total number of years in Prison for Stone, Manafort, Gates, Flynn, Cohen and the rest of Trump's top team? — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) February 11, 2020

An avid student of Haitian history, I will henceforth refer to Don Jr. as Baby Dick. https://t.co/E1QPT4uuLA — Allison Burnett (@Allison_Burnett) February 11, 2020

I love how the crowd chants "46" when Don Jr. goes on stage 😆 pic.twitter.com/jM1jNwPAaQ — Mr. Jones™️🇺🇸 (@MrJones_tm) February 11, 2020

Crowd chants "46" when Don Jr. is mentioned at #NewHampshireRally Snowflakes melt — Women for America First (@america1stwomen) February 11, 2020

There were those who assumed that the chant was a reference to Trump himself, however.

“Do they not know that he’ll still be 45 if re-elected?” asked one critic. “The dumbassery is strong with those chanting ‘46’.”

46 is Don Jr.s IQ https://t.co/bsYxqA21DI — crhawkeye (@crhawkeye) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, conservatives met the chanting with enthusiasm, some going as far as to suggest that Don Jr. is a perfect fit for the job.

I’ve said Don Jr. will end up being 46 on numerous occasions.Several years back, I thought it would be Ivanka.In the past couple years, I’ve listened to them speak and he is much closer to be able to resonate to the crowd like his Dad does when he speaks.She doesn’t have IT — MakeUSA_Great (@MakeUSA_Great) February 11, 2020

