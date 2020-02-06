 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Must have studied theology at Trump University’: Donald Jr. schooled after trying for Pelosi diss with Bible reference

6 Feb, 2020 19:51
Get short URL
‘Must have studied theology at Trump University’: Donald Jr. schooled after trying for Pelosi diss with Bible reference
Donald Trump Jr. speaks at press conference in Des Moines, Iowa ©  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump Jr. got an unexpected Bible lesson when going after Nancy Pelosi with a Satan reference and learned that he didn’t know the holy text well enough.

Don Jr. has plenty of reasons to insult Pelosi, but his latest diss didn’t really hit the mark.

“Likelihood of Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump is about the same as the likelihood of Satan running around quoting the Scriptures,” Trump Jr. tweeted in response to a video of his father at the National Prayer Breakfast criticizing people who “use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.”

Don Jr.’s attempt to latch onto his father’s speech — which many saw as a dig against Pelosi who has said in the past she prays for the president — fell on its face as people swiftly informed him that Satan does in fact quote scriptures in the Bible.

Many pointed out that this was how he was trying to tempt Jesus Christ. 

There have even been think pieces written about Satan and scripture, including one titled ‘Satan’s Bible Knowledge’ from Christian blogger John Piper. 

And judging by the reactions to the tweet, many people knew the Bible better than Trump Jr. “Dude, I'm Jewish, and even I know that Satan actually does quote Scripture at one point,” tweeted DC lawyer Bradley P. Moss.

Trump has talked up his faith since running for president, though critics have long doubted his sincerity when saying things like the Bible is his “favorite book."

Journalist Jack Morphonios even questioned whether Don Jr.’s biblical knowledge had been earned at his father’s controversial Trump University.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies