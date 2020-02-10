 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Rich sex pests of all shapes’: Gervais trolls Oscars ‘diversity’ without even showing up

10 Feb, 2020 00:00
Get short URL
‘Rich sex pests of all shapes’: Gervais trolls Oscars ‘diversity’ without even showing up
©  Reuters / Danny Moloshok
The Academy Awards skipped having a host, but that didn’t stop comedian Ricky Gervais from getting in a few digs at the “narcissistic” Hollywood ceremony.

After 'The Office' star Gervais held nothing back roasting celebrities and their virtue signaling political rants at the Golden Globes, producers behind the Academy Awards likely felt they were safe from such stunts by going forward with a hostless show, but they couldn’t hide from Gervais.

Asked on Twitter what his first joke would be if he were hosting the Oscars, Gervais flexed his comedic muscles and showed just how ready he was to pull a Golden Globes 2.0 on Hollywood. 

“I can’t wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it’s great that the 3 hours you’re here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week,” the comedian tweeted.

Also on rt.com Hollywood can't take a joke: Golden Globes hire Fey, Poehler as new hosts and people 'miss Ricky Gervais already’

And just in case that dig didn’t land with people, Gervais threw out a couple other options.

“It’s great to see such diversity in the room tonight. Rich sex pests of all shapes and sizes,” he tweeted.

Gervais finished things up by both viciously slamming what the Academy Awards say about “humanity” and promoting his own Netflix series ‘After Life.’

With no host to put a mirror up to Hollywood celebs at the Oscars, Twitter is the most fitting platform for critics, something television writer Pat Cassels pointed out in a tweet where he encouraged Twitter to be a “billion little Ricky Gervais’s” during the ceremony.

Also on rt.com RT presents… The Alternative Oscars based on artistic achievement (but we’ll tell you who wins the real thing)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies