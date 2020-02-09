 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Maybe Trump doesn’t know difference between communism and socialism, but he benefited from the latter – Sanders

9 Feb, 2020 23:20
Democratic US presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders © Reuters / Brendan McDermid
One of Democratic presidential nomination frontrunners, Sen. Bernie Sanders, laughed at Donald Trump calling him a ‘communist’ and explained how the US President, who doesn’t seem to know the difference, profited from ‘socialism.’

Chris Wallace, the host of Fox News Sunday, asked the Vermont Senator, who identifies as a social democrat, an ubiquitous question about him being slammed by his opponents as a communist. The program played a clip of Trump saying that he thinks “he is a communist.”

“I think of communism when I think of Bernie. You can say socialist. Didn’t he get married in Moscow?” he said at one of the rallies. Sanders laughed in response and called Trump a “pathological liar.”

“No, I did not get married in Moscow. I participated in creating a sister city program,” he said.

Obviously, I am not a communist. I presume the president knows the difference. Maybe he doesn’t.

Taking a more serious tone Sanders explained that the US was a socialist society with a huge budget allocated to different areas.

“Donald Trump, before he was president, as a private business person, he received $800 million in tax breaks and subsidies to build luxury housing in New York. Now, what does that mean when the government gives you $800 million in tax breaks and subsidies?” Sanders wondered explaining that the fossil fuel industry and the pharmaceutical industry are enjoying the same brakes.

“The difference between my socialism and Trump’s socialism is I believe the government should help working families, not billionaires,” he said.

Sanders is leading in many polls ahead of New Hampshire primary next week, he is in tie with Pete Buttigieg in Iowa where count was botched by a faulty app and results delayed by several days.

