Trump says Democrats should ‘expunge’ his impeachment

Still in a celebratory mood after his acquittal in the Senate, US President Donald Trump said Democrats should ‘expunge’ his impeachment, as their accusations against him were false.

“That’s a very good question,” Trump said when asked by a journalist whether the Democrats should “expunge” his impeachment in the House.

The president expressed confidence that “they should, because it was a hoax; it was a total political hoax.”

He ripped into his Democratic opponents, saying that “they’ve gone totally crazy” and claiming they suffer from a “bad case” of “Trump derangement syndrome.”

There’s a lot of evil on that side… I’ve gotten a tremendous amount done – more than anybody has gotten done in three years by far – but they’re not constructive people.

Trump pointed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up his State of the Union Address as a sign of their craziness. He said Pelosi’s actions were a “terrible thing,” insisting that the top Democrat “broke the law” by treating an official document that way, adding “I thought it was very disrespectful to the chamber, to the country.”

Trump was acquitted on two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of congress – in the Republican-dominated Senate. Democrats had accused the president of pressuring his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation into the activities of his political opponent Joe Biden and his son in the country. Both leaders denied it happened.

