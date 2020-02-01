 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 2 dead, one injured in funeral shooting at Florida church
HomeUSA News

Tlaib forced to apologize for booing Hillary Clinton mention as Dems pressure Bernie to disown the ‘squad’

1 Feb, 2020 19:37
Get short URL
Tlaib forced to apologize for booing Hillary Clinton mention as Dems pressure Bernie to disown the ‘squad’
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton © Reuters / Scott Morgan and Mario Anzuoni
Supporters of Hillary Clinton have rounded on Sen. Bernie Sanders, calling on the Democratic front-runner to disavow his campaign surrogates, after Rep. Rashida Tlaib booed Clinton at a campaign rally. The knives are out.

The race for the democratic nomination has become something of a rerun of 2016, with Hillary Clinton returning to the public eye to bash Sanders, the primary rival she narrowly edged out four years ago with the help of the Democratic National Committee. In recent weeks, Clinton has publicly claimed that “nobody likes” Sanders, and accused the Vermont Senator of failing to properly support her after she won the 2016 nomination — even though Sanders switched to campaigning for Clinton almost immediately afterwards.

With Sanders stuck in Washington at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, progressive Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar stumped for the senator in Iowa on Friday night, ahead of Monday’s all-important Iowa caucuses. Tlaib, incensed at Clinton’s attacks on Sanders, led the crowd in booing the two-time presidential also-ran.

The reaction from the Democratic establishment was fierce. Pundits and players clamored for Sanders to denounce Tlaib and his surrogates, the loudest of whom — the so-called ‘squad’ — come from the progressive wing of the Democratic party. Former Clinton advisor Neera Tanden went as far as calling the booing an act of “white male rage and misogyny” — even though Tlaib is female, and of Palestinian descent.

Tlaib issued somewhat of an apology on Saturday, acknowledging that “Clinton's latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me,” and promising to “continue to strive to come from a place of love,” but not directly apologizing. 

Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was having none of it though, tweeting: “Rashida, you’re all good. We love your passion and conviction. Don’t change.”

Supporters of Sanders chimed in to defend their candidate, and attack Hillary for “blaming everybody else” for her loss in 2016. Indeed, since losing to Trump, Clinton has regularly popped up in the media to blame Sanders, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin, the FBI and sexism, among others, for her failure.

Sanders is currently tied with former Vice President Joe Biden in Iowa polls, and has pulled ahead of the former VP in New Hampshire, the site of the next Democratic contest after Iowa. Victory in Iowa is considered a bellwether of a candidate’s chances for nomination though. Eight out of the last 12 caucus winners went on to win the Democratic party’s nomination.

Clinton’s assertion that “nobody likes” Sanders will ultimately be decided by caucus-goers on Monday.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies