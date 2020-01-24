Jealous? Bernie snags coveted Joe Rogan endorsement, Democratic establishment cries ‘problematic'

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has voiced support for Vermont senator Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential race, triggering an outpouring of envy and fault-finding among centrists and MSM fearing they’ve become irrelevant.

Sanders posted a clip of Rogan’s “endorsement” — hardly an official statement — to Twitter on Thursday, sending the democratic socialist’s rivals into paroxysms of jealousy. Unlike many so-called “influencers” in mainstream media, the UFC commentator has a truly massive audience, with almost 7.3 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel alone and millions more downloading through platforms like iTunes.

“I think I'll probably vote for Bernie... He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.” -Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/fuQP0KwGGI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

While Sanders appeared on Rogan’s show himself last year, the talk-show host didn’t lock in his support for the Vermont senator until earlier this week, during an episode featuring the abrasive New York Times columnist Bari Weiss, which became one of the most-disliked episodes in the history of his show for reasons that had nothing to do with Sanders and (judging by the comments, at least) everything to do with Weiss. The Sanders endorsement went largely unnoticed - until the candidate’s team unearthed the choicest morsels and unleashed them on his social media followers.

The woke brigades (and, one suspects, a liberal sprinkling of Sanders haters) immediately declared Rogan “problematic,” insisting the candidate disavow him.

Bernie’s campaign cutting a campaign ad with Joe Rogan fucking sucks. Rogan is an incredibly influential bigot and Democrats should be marginalizing him. — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) January 24, 2020

Joe Rogan also had friendly interviews with Milo Yiannopolous & Jordan Peterson, yelled "you're a fucking man" on-air about a trans woman, vocally argued against allowing trans kids puberty blockers THIS YEAR, says "f*g," and believes the world is stacked against men, so. Enjoy. https://t.co/X1oFy71elf — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) January 24, 2020

The talk show host deserved to be “canceled,” the prevailing wisdom went, because he had “platformed” such wrongthink perpetrators as Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos - two conservative figures officially declared “haters” by Facebook — and made un-PC jokes about topics including gender and race. Of course, Rogan has also had progressives on his show — Sanders, for example — and indeed one of the reasons for his popularity is his willingness to listen to voices from all over the political spectrum. Suddenly, however, this openness was not OK.

Sanders supporters marveled at the outbreak of hypocrisy, noting that former Sanders rival had appeared on the decidedly un-PC Howard Stern show — to crickets…

It's cracking me up that HillaryStan twitter is so fucking mad about Joe Rogan endorsing Bernie just weeks after she, the almighty feminist queen, went on the fucking Howard Stern show.The hypocrisy is leaking out of their everywhere. — Angry GenX Lady Rage Screaming 🐍 🌹✊🌻 (@AngryGenXLady) January 24, 2020

…and that other candidates have appeared with much more objectionable figures without their fans complaining.

Help me understand the rules:Bernie shouldn’t tout a Rogan endorsement, but Biden and Klobuchar can cite a journalist who agreed with feeding Palestinians to sharks?Warren and Klobuchar can tout the endorsement of a paper that lied us into war and is promoting race science? — NY For Sanders #Bernie2020 (@NYforSanders) January 24, 2020

What exactly is the argument that Joe Rogan's a monster? Because he had a full range of assholes on his show? CNN had Richard Spencer on, MSNBC has war criminals who lied us into the Iraq war on daily, NY Times ran articles about how dapper the altright is, are they canceled too? — beth, purity test enthusiast (@bourgeoisalien) January 24, 2020

More tellingly, many of Sanders’ political rivals have apparently tried and failed to get invited on Rogan’s show — suggesting the outpouring of Sanders hate has more to do with jealousy than any genuine moral umbrage. “The Joe Rogan Experience” is the second-most downloaded podcast on the iTunes charts.

Joe Rogan says Biden, Warren, and Mayor Pete tried to get on his podcast and he turned them down. "I like Tulsi and I like Bernie, that's it. Everybody else can eat shit."LOL — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 18, 2020

The Joe Rogan endorsement kerfuffle reveals an uncomfortable reality in traditional media. Everybody knows podcaster Joe Rogan’s endorsement of Bernie is worth far more the NYT’s endorsement of “WarKlob”. Let them cry tears of ink.pic.twitter.com/OMGmAPRozZ — Polly Tickal (@PollyTickal) January 24, 2020

Rogan ironically referenced the many failed hit jobs on Sanders in the clip itself, marveling that the “insanely consistent” candidate didn’t seem to have any deep dark secrets to weaponize. “Look, you can dig up dirt on every single human being that’s ever existed if you catch them in their worst moment and you magnify those moments and you cut out everything else and you only display those worst moments,” Rogan said.

With even the most popular news network - Fox News - averaging just 2.57 million prime time viewers last month, it’s no surprise Sanders’ rivals are panicking at the massively popular Rogan’s support for one of the few candidates willing to seriously challenge the status quo. Even the New York Times claimed only 9.3 million daily readers as of 2016. Between podcasts and YouTube views, Rogan’s “problematic” show could apparently dwarf both, with millions of views and downloads per episode - just one of his channels racked up over two billion views in two years. No wonder they want him cancelled.

