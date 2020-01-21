Paging pot, this is kettle: ‘Nobody likes him,’ Hillary Clinton says of ‘divisive’ Bernie Sanders

Two-time presidential also-ran Hillary Clinton hasn’t dropped her grudge against erstwhile opponent and current Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders, and her comments on his ‘likability’ have triggered a backlash from all sides.

Clinton excoriated her former competitor as unlikeable and ineffective, telling the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody wants to work with [Sanders]” in the Senate in an interview published Tuesday ahead of a four-part documentary due to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

While the former secretary of state has long blamed Sanders, as well as Russia, former FBI director James Comey, WikiLeaks, actress Susan Sarandon, and dozens of other entities, for her 2016 election loss, Tuesday’s attack comes on the heels of several polls placing Sanders at the front of the 2020 primary pack in key demographics.

Also on rt.com ‘Rigging election again’: Trump says impeachment all a ploy to... shaft Bernie Sanders

More controversially, at least in a party for whom Trump has taken on mythical, Antichrist-like qualities, Clinton said she would not commit to backing Sanders if he is nominated to face off against President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election. “I’m not going to go there yet,” she said in response to questions over whether she would ‘vote blue, no matter who,’ after eviscerating her former Senate colleague as a “career politician” who “got nothing done.”

Clinton made a point of going after the Vermont senator’s supporters – accusing his “online Bernie Bros” of “relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women” – in an attack reminiscent of her infamous “basket of deplorables” campaign speech which dismissed Trump supporters as bigoted rednecks. Whether she forgot about her longtime strategist David Brock’s 2016 initiative to deploy legions of paid “Barrier Breakers” to attack Sanders supporters on social media, or merely hoped the reader had forgotten that ugly episode, wasn’t clear. The Sanders campaign has never been accused of paying trolls to smear the senator’s rivals, however.

Even while criticizing the Sanders campaign as divisive, Clinton echoed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s out-of-left-field claim that Sanders had told her a woman couldn’t be president; a bombshell Warren dropped before the most recent Democratic debate which shattered an unspoken detente between the two candidates when she all but called him a liar to his face on national TV. Clinton reminded the audience she’d won the popular vote against Trump, a familiar line but one that Sanders himself used to defend himself against Warren’s charge.

Commentators on social media pointed out that Clinton might not want to try to go head-to-head with Sanders on “likability.” The democratic socialist from Vermont was rated highest in Morning Consult’s most recent Senate poll, while Clinton herself was disliked by more than half the electorate even when she was running against Trump.

"Nobody likes him" -- except for the American people, who rate him the nation's most popular politician. But who cares about voters? Certainly not a failed presidential candidate who lost to a reality TV host. (https://t.co/5ILjFOTsMh) (https://t.co/O1xhkOxIPV) https://t.co/oVgV8OqUUP — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 21, 2020

"Nobody likes him," says the second-most disliked presidential candidate in US history (second only to Trump!) in reference to the most popular member of the United States Senate.https://t.co/dEMj57bQyHhttps://t.co/HK6osyI02z — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 21, 2020

Others pointed out that when one moves in Clinton’s circles, “likability” is at best abstract, and at worst irrelevant.

“Nobody likes him” says politician who vacationed at Epstein’s ranch and went to Trump’s wedding, whose husband flew on the plane two dozen times, whose daughter had Ghislane at her wedding and was also friends with Ivanka. Being “liked” when you’re that powerful is not a virtue. — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) January 21, 2020

When @HillaryClinton says “nobody likes” @BernieSanders, she means the Wall St/fossil fuel/big pharma companies she serves. In the real world of working people destroyed by the neoliberalm she champions, he’s most popular politician in America. https://t.co/Xn55TtuZJN — Jordan (@JordanChariton) January 21, 2020

Still others questioned the timing of Clinton’s interview, with the first caucus in Iowa less than a month away.

Clinton's comments and the timing are: wildly misplaced, outdated, and selfish.To insinuate that "nobody likes" the guy who: raises the most money EVER, holds the largest rallies EVER, and pushes the Democrats' agenda nationwide to the farthest left EVER: it's naive and myopic. — Dr. Amy Champ 🥀🌲☀️ (@AMYCHAMP) January 21, 2020

Even #Resistance types were horrified, though less at Clinton’s eternal-flame-like grudge against Sanders than her refusal to back the senator against Trump.

Pause for a moment and consider this: Hillary Clinton is not committing to campaigning for or endorsing Bernie Sanders in a race where he'll be running against Donald Trump. That is stunning to me. — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) January 21, 2020

Many were just glad she wasn’t planning on jumping into the 2020 race.

Clinton’s cooperation with the documentary, which made a point of not talking to Sanders, Trump, or any other figure who might have cast a less than flattering light on its subject, was reportedly total, giving over 35 hours of interviews. The portrait that emerges over its four parts is likely the closest that film audiences will ever get to an officially sanctioned Hillary biopic, undying grudges and all.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!