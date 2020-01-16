‘You’re a liberal hack!’ GOP Senator snubs CNN journo at impeachment trial – then tweets the insult (VIDEO)

With the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump officially underway, not everyone involved is keen to give the liberal media soundbites. Arizona Senator Martha McSally let CNN’s Manu Raju know exactly what she thought of him.

Following the delivery of the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Thursday and the swearing-in of Senators, CNN’s Manu Raju waited in the halls of the US Capitol to ask Republicans whether the Senate should permit new evidence against Trump to be admitted, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier it should.

“Senator McSally, should the Senate consider new evidence as part of the impeachment trial?” Raju asked the Arizona lawmaker.

“You’re a liberal hack,” McSally sneered as she walked by. “I’m not talking to you.”

Raju tweeted his account of the encounter, claiming that McSally had “lashed out” at him. McSally answered Raju personally, confirming what she said and offering another video of the exchange.

The MAGA crowd had a field day. “McSally is saying what at least half of America thinks of the reporters of resistance,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted.

McSally is saying what at least half of America thinks about the reporters of resistance. https://t.co/KWCxBL34hr — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 16, 2020

Commenters in the media were disgusted. Raju’s fellow journalists chimed in to defend him on Twitter, while CNN’s PR team stated “It is extremely unbecoming for a US Senator to sink to this level and treat a member of the press this way for simply doing his job.”

You're a United States Senator. You found this flattering? — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 16, 2020

Perhaps McSally should have read from her talking points card. According to CBS News, Republican Senators were handed a card outlining useful phrases to deploy to get away from the press. These included “You are preventing me from doing my job,” and “Please excuse me, I am trying to get to the Senate Floor.”

Senators have been given a flashcard with suggested phrases to use to avoid reporters, per @caitlinconant and @Grace_Segershttps://t.co/RVocWmrgq5pic.twitter.com/1ANboUSVvB — Melissa Quinn (@MelissaQuinn97) January 16, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!