 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH: United Airlines plane forced into emergency landing right after take-off as engine SPITS FIRE

16 Jan, 2020 13:24
Get short URL
© Twitter / @gabby_guzy
© Twitter / @gabby_guzy
Passengers on board a United Airlines flight from New Jersey to Los Angeles were horrified to see flames spewing from the aircraft’s engine. The plane was forced to turn around shortly after takeoff and make an emergency landing.

United Airlines flight 1871 was met by fire trucks on the runway shortly after touching down on Wednesday evening, having left the airport only minutes earlier. Shocking eyewitness video taken by one of the passengers shows flames erupting from the aircraft’s right engine.

"Nothing sounded bad before it happened. Just while it happened," passenger Gabrielle Guzzy, who uploaded the footage, told PIX11.

“United 1871 from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles returned to Newark due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally,” United spokesperson Kimberly Gibbs said afterwards. 

The airline did not elaborate on the issue further, but passengers claimed online that they saw the engine spark before shooting flames and failing altogether. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

Passengers were originally scheduled to leave at 7pm local time, but had to wait until midnight for a rescheduled flight.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies