WATCH: United Airlines plane forced into emergency landing right after take-off as engine SPITS FIRE

Passengers on board a United Airlines flight from New Jersey to Los Angeles were horrified to see flames spewing from the aircraft’s engine. The plane was forced to turn around shortly after takeoff and make an emergency landing.

United Airlines flight 1871 was met by fire trucks on the runway shortly after touching down on Wednesday evening, having left the airport only minutes earlier. Shocking eyewitness video taken by one of the passengers shows flames erupting from the aircraft’s right engine.

This is the regular speed version of the incident pic.twitter.com/BrZJmiOq2O — Gabby (@gabby_guzy) January 16, 2020

"Nothing sounded bad before it happened. Just while it happened," passenger Gabrielle Guzzy, who uploaded the footage, told PIX11.

Most terrifying experience of my life. Flight delayed 2 hours for Maintence issues. Flight takes off, Right wing of the plane (where I’m sitting in the aisle seat) sparking & now one engine failed. They’re making announcements but i can’t hear anything b/c people are screaming. — Nicole Adamo (@Nickilishious) January 16, 2020

“United 1871 from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles returned to Newark due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally,” United spokesperson Kimberly Gibbs said afterwards.

The airline did not elaborate on the issue further, but passengers claimed online that they saw the engine spark before shooting flames and failing altogether. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

Passengers were originally scheduled to leave at 7pm local time, but had to wait until midnight for a rescheduled flight.

