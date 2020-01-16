Who’s this guy? Jeopardy contestants fail to recognize impeachment ‘hero’ Adam Schiff & Twitter ROFLs

Rep. Adam Schiff might be leading an impeachment drive in the US, but it seems not everybody is familiar with the ‘Resistance’ hero. At least, his photo did not ring any bells to the contestants on the latest Jeopardy episode.

Schiff, a prominent Russiagater whose fame among the anti-Trump resistance camp reached new heights amid the ongoing Ukrainegate saga, might be a household name on Capitol Hill, but the question remains: is the same true for the rest of the country outside of the Washington political swamp? If the classic trivia game show is any indication – it is not.

Just a reminder we live in a bubble. @RepAdamSchiff was the answer on @Jeopardy question tonight, with his picture, and no one knew who he was. pic.twitter.com/VtqHpEQfXF — Jeremy Art (@jeremyart) January 16, 2020

The episode that aired on Wednesday included Schiff among answers in a category for “US Representatives,” but when host Alex Trebek read out Schiff’s title – House Intelligence Committee chairman – and his photo popped up on the screen, the contestants drew a blank, none even venturing a guess.

The reaction from US President Donald Trump’s supporters on Twitter was swift and merciless.

Some cited the contenders’ apparent ignorance about the Russiagater-in-chief as ultimate proof that the whole impeachment process has been “a sham.”

This makes the #ShamImpeachment such a shame because Trump has delivered on all his promises. Booming economy! Record border security. Record jobs. Historic trade deals. Defeating terrorism. There’s nothing he hasn’t done. 🇺🇸 — Docker (@TheWorkingMan66) January 16, 2020

Libs owned yet again! — Jake Dylans (@JakeDylans) January 16, 2020

I would have answered pencil neck. — Cheryl B (@Cbeinhower) January 16, 2020

Others simply noted that the highly-politicized portion of the US public, stuck in interminable Twitter battles with the dreaded deplorables, is “living in a bubble” where impeachment overshadows all other issues.

Those sympathizing with Schiff’s cause argued that Jeopardy episodes are typically recorded about three months in advance, meaning Wednesday’s show was filmed when the Ukrainegate drama was still in its inception, just prior to the House’s impeachment hearings.

Jeopardy is also taped several months in advance so it’s entirely possible this was taped before the impeachment hearings started — CM (@Codsternation) January 16, 2020

Many insisted that argument would not stand, however, since Schiff has been a leading voice in the impeachment narrative since soon after Trump’s election more than three years ago.

That the episode was filmed before the impeachment hearings is irrelevant. Schiff has spent close to 3 years as the mouthpiece of the Russian Collusion sham. — USATamiW 🍺⚽️🥢🥓🇺🇸 (@USATamiW) January 16, 2020

He has been in Congress for 2 decades. The show is taped about 3 months in advance putting it right in the middle of the inquiry. — KMB 🇺🇸 (@oldstyle81) January 16, 2020

