 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump’s ex-adviser Flynn moves to withdraw guilty plea in Mueller investigation - court papers

15 Jan, 2020 01:56
Get short URL
Trump’s ex-adviser Flynn moves to withdraw guilty plea in Mueller investigation - court papers
FILE PHOTO: Former US national security adviser Michael Flynn passes by reporters after his sentencing was delayed at US District Court in Washington, DC. ©  Reuters / Joshua Roberts
Former National Security Adviser to the US President, General Michael Flynn has asked the court to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming Russiagate prosecutors forced him to lie and make statements they knew were untrue.

In a court filing on Tuesday, lawyers for Flynn argued that the prosecutors “concocted the alleged “false statements” the general was accused of making in relation to his company’s violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

“The prosecutors concocted the alleged “false statements” by their own misrepresentations, deceit, and omissions.”

The newly-released court papers state that Flynn “had long told the prosecutors” working on the Special Counsel Robert Mueller team, that he had learned “much” about his supposed transgressions “with the benefit of hindsight” and “that any problems with the FARA filing were not known to him at the time.”

Flynn’s legal team specifically argues that Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Van Grack, who negotiated the plea deal, not only demanded the disgraced ex-adviser provides false testimony, but knew perfectly that what he wants Flynn to do was to lie to the authorities.

The document says that once Flynn changed his legal representative and refused to stand by the falsehoods he was forced to make, the prosecution moved to retaliate, including putting his son on the witness stand “solely to harass him and to raise the threat and anxiety of the family at this crucial time.”

“Justice is not a game and there should be no room for such gamesmanship in the Department of Justice,” it reads.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies