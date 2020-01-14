Trans activist Jessica Yaniv filmed ‘assaulting’ cameraman in tussle outside Canadian courthouse (VIDEO)

Controversial and outspoken trans activist Jessica Yaniv was filmed seemingly assaulting a video journalist outside a court in Canada, where she was appearing on non-lethal weapons charges.

The alleged incident took place outside of the Surrey Law Courts after Rebel Media reporter Keean Bexte asked Yaniv whether she would be pleading guilty to the prohibited weapons charges. In the video, Yaniv then charges Bexte, shouting “go away from me!” before appearing to hit the journalist and grab his microphone.

J. Yaniv just punched me in the back of the head. Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse. I need an advil. pic.twitter.com/3hfm2CfYhq — Keean Bexte 🇨🇦🇭🇰 (@TheRealKeean) January 14, 2020

A brief scuffle ensues off-screen before Yaniv reappears in frame and seems to be hitting Bexte again.

Bexte claims that Yaniv punched him in the back of the head, adding that there are security cameras outside the courthouse that may have footage to back up his claims. He confirmed via Twitter that he had spoken to police about the incident.

“Police have been reluctant to charge him before, and so I’m speaking to legal council to figure out my options to make sure this menace sees justice,” Bexte said. He had earlier been banned from reporting inside the courthouse, at Yaniv's request.

It's disgusting that a qualified gynaecologist can refuse to check a lady's cock for ovarian cancer. What if her bollocks are pregnant? She could lose the baby. I'm outraged. https://t.co/iNNcUS8Uak — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 3, 2019

Also on rt.com Transgender sex pest loses big, estheticians not forced to wax ‘her’ balls

Yaniv faces up to six months in jail for brandishing a taser in a YouTube debate with fellow trans person Blaire White, having acknowledged that she was aware such devices are illegal under Canadian law.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!