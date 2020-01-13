WATCH: Alabama man lucky to be alive after tornado-thrown branch just misses him

One Alabama man was incredibly fortunate not to be crushed by a huge branch flung to the ground during an intense storm which lashed the state over the weekend.

Footage shot by the man’s doorbell camera shows him entering his property in Pickens County, Alabama, mere seconds before a tree limb came crashing to the ground right where he had been walking, shattering instantly with the force of the impact.

Guys. I’m pretty sure that I’m still alive bc I’m supposed to watch the @Vikings win today. Otherwise I’d be dead. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/2KIFro4J01 — Cambro is celebrating Thicc Boi Winter™️ (@CambroLiving) January 11, 2020

Sadly, others were not so lucky, as three people were killed by what was later confirmed by the National Weather Service as an EF-2-level tornado, with wind speeds reaching at least 132 miles per hour.

Drone images captured some of the devastation in the surrounding area, showing several homes completely demolished by the powerful twister.

Gut wrenching destruction out of #PickensCounty#Alabama after a #tornado tore through this afternoon near the city of Carrollton. This is why storm shelters are the best option. A mobile home stood NO chance in that path. Site built homes obliterated. #ALwx#LSMwxpic.twitter.com/TnxwdiwIiA — Brett Adair (@AlaStormTracker) January 11, 2020

Over 81,000 people across the state were left without electricity as the storm wreaked havoc with power infrastructure.

