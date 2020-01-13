 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH: Alabama man lucky to be alive after tornado-thrown branch just misses him

13 Jan, 2020 13:21
Get short URL
WATCH: Alabama man lucky to be alive after tornado-thrown branch just misses him
File photo: © Justin1569 / Wikipedia
One Alabama man was incredibly fortunate not to be crushed by a huge branch flung to the ground during an intense storm which lashed the state over the weekend.

Footage shot by the man’s doorbell camera shows him entering his property in Pickens County, Alabama, mere seconds before a tree limb came crashing to the ground right where he had been walking, shattering instantly with the force of the impact.

Sadly, others were not so lucky, as three people were killed by what was later confirmed by the National Weather Service as an EF-2-level tornado, with wind speeds reaching at least 132 miles per hour. 

Drone images captured some of the devastation in the surrounding area, showing several homes completely demolished by the powerful twister.

Over 81,000 people across the state were left without electricity as the storm wreaked havoc with power infrastructure.

Also on rt.com Tornado causes havoc & damages houses as it rips through Dallas, Texas (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies