Tornado causes havoc & damages houses as it rips through Dallas, Texas (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Multiple houses, stores and other buildings were damaged and destroyed in northern Dallas late on Sunday night as heavy thunderstorms moved through the region.

More than 100,000 homes and businesses have reportedly been left without power, while Dallas rescuers and fire crews were responding to multiple calls about flattened buildings and possible injuries.

Whoa... Insane view of Dallas tornado, that moved through moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Uzmzy2JGBA — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) October 21, 2019

Dallas County tornado as seen from Rockwall looking toward Garland/Rowlett pic.twitter.com/V4Xq0z9XD6 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 21, 2019

While there were multiple reports of heavy damage to buildings, there was no immediate confirmation of any casualties.

NEW: This roof collapsed at Walnut Hill just east of Denton Drive. Damage all over the street. pic.twitter.com/FWLOC9gUp9 — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) October 21, 2019

The Home Depot at Forest and 75 took a direct hit. pic.twitter.com/mUS7Rs4egQ — Jesus Jimenez 🌩 (@jesus_jimz) October 21, 2019

Photos posted on social media by witnesses showed several partially and fully collapsed houses.

Unbelievable images in this Dallas shopping center after a tornado hit @CBSDFWpic.twitter.com/cnyxEeOQbM — Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) October 21, 2019

THIS is when my brother got the text to evacuate ASAP! I'm SO glad they are okay & safe.🙏🏽❤🕯 pic.twitter.com/uxKyeH26Rm — erica polo (@TheEricaPolo) October 21, 2019

