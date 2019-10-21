 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tornado causes havoc & damages houses as it rips through Dallas, Texas (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

21 Oct, 2019 04:47
©  Facebook / philip.ellis.509
Multiple houses, stores and other buildings were damaged and destroyed in northern Dallas late on Sunday night as heavy thunderstorms moved through the region.

More than 100,000 homes and businesses have reportedly been left without power, while Dallas rescuers and fire crews were responding to multiple calls about flattened buildings and possible injuries.

While there were multiple reports of heavy damage to buildings, there was no immediate confirmation of any casualties. 

Photos posted on social media by witnesses showed several partially and fully collapsed houses.

