‘So far, so good!’ Trump tweets of US military might, set to address Americans on Wednesday over Iranian strike
“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now,” Trump said, adding that he would make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning.
All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020
The missive was the president’s first tweet in several hours, after spending much of Tuesday retweeting hawkish lawmakers pushing for a harder line on Iran following an American assassination strike on a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, last week.Also on rt.com Iranian strike was ‘proportionate’ self-defense, no need for escalation or war – FM Zarif
Earlier on Tuesday evening, CNN had reported that Trump was set to make a national address, but the White House press office shot down the report as "irresponsible."
This is not true - was never true - & no one even attempted to confirm with the press office before tweeting. In a race to be first to break news, the public once again falls victim to irresponsible “reporting” by @CNN@jeffzeleny@kaitlancollinshttps://t.co/7NdGlevoCO— Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 8, 2020
