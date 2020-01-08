‘So far, so good!’ Trump tweets of US military might, set to address Americans on Wednesday over Iranian strike

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jan, 2020 02:52
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to US troops in an unannounced visit to Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq. ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
US President Donald Trump has weighed in after a series of Iranian missile strikes on American bases in Iraq, noting that a damage and casualty assessment looks “good” so far.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now,” Trump said, adding that he would make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning.

The missive was the president’s first tweet in several hours, after spending much of Tuesday retweeting hawkish lawmakers pushing for a harder line on Iran following an American assassination strike on a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, last week.

Also on rt.com Iranian strike was ‘proportionate’ self-defense, no need for escalation or war – FM Zarif

Earlier on Tuesday evening, CNN had reported that Trump was set to make a national address, but the White House press office shot down the report as "irresponsible."

