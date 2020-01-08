‘So far, so good!’ Trump tweets of US military might, set to address Americans on Wednesday over Iranian strike

US President Donald Trump has weighed in after a series of Iranian missile strikes on American bases in Iraq, noting that a damage and casualty assessment looks “good” so far.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now,” Trump said, adding that he would make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

The missive was the president’s first tweet in several hours, after spending much of Tuesday retweeting hawkish lawmakers pushing for a harder line on Iran following an American assassination strike on a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, last week.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, CNN had reported that Trump was set to make a national address, but the White House press office shot down the report as "irresponsible."

This is not true - was never true - & no one even attempted to confirm with the press office before tweeting. In a race to be first to break news, the public once again falls victim to irresponsible “reporting” by @CNN@jeffzeleny@kaitlancollinshttps://t.co/7NdGlevoCO — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 8, 2020

