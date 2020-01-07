Americans approve of Trump’s assassination of Soleimani... even though 60% had never heard of him – poll

A new poll has found that Americans doubt Donald Trump has a clear Iran policy, but nonetheless they support the decision to kill Qassem Soleimani – who, remarkably, had been an unknown entity for the majority of respondents.

Forty-three percent of Americans said they approved of the US drone strike that killed the Iranian commander last week in Baghdad, while 38% disapproved and 19% said they were unsure, according to the results of a HuffPost/YouGov survey.

The somewhat shaky support for the controversial strike appears at odds with Americans’ views on Trump’s broader strategy for dealing with Tehran. A mere 32% believe that the US president has a clear Iran policy, while 47% said Washington’s approach toward the Islamic Republic lacks cohesion.

And while almost half the country backs Soleimani’s assassination, 60% of Americans conceded that they had never heard of the Quds Force commander before last week. An additional 14% said they weren’t sure if they had known about him before the strike.

The survey was conducted between January 3 and January 5 among a sample size of 1,000 US adults. The poll has a margin of error of 3.4 percent.

