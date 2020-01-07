 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 35 killed in STAMPEDE at funeral for assassinated Iranian General Soleimani – state media

7 Jan, 2020 10:31
At least 35 killed in STAMPEDE at funeral for assassinated Iranian General Soleimani – state media
A funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020. ©  Fars News Agency/WANA/Mehdi Bolourian via Reuters
Dozens of people have been killed and injured in a stampede that occurred during a funeral procession for slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, state media reported.

Iranian state television said that the funeral, held in Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman, erupted into chaos on Tuesday.

Graphic videos on social media purportedly show trampled bodies lying on the street. The stampede left at least 35 people dead and injured 48 others. A huge crowd turned up to pay their last respects to Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad last week.

Mourners dressed in black held portraits of the Quds Force leader as they slowly moved through the streets of Kerman.

A funeral ceremony in Tehran held on Monday reportedly drew more than a million people, but no serious injuries or deaths were reported.

