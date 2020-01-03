 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police shoot knifeman trying to stab multiple people near Paris – reports
HomeUSA News

Arch-hawk Bolton celebrates slaying of Quds commander as ‘first step to regime change in Tehran’

3 Jan, 2020 13:47
Get short URL
Arch-hawk Bolton celebrates slaying of Quds commander as ‘first step to regime change in Tehran’
FILE PHOTO. John Bolton prepares to testify to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2006. ©REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
While there was no shortage of triumphant voices coming from Washington DC on Friday after the targeted assassination of a senior Iranian general, that of John Bolton seemed especially cheerful.

The former national security adviser in the Donald Trump administration took to Twitter to congratulate "all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani," the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force.

"Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran," Bolton quipped.

The mustached cheerleader for any and all foreign interventions ever conceived in the US, Bolton has a long record of advocating a war with the Islamic Republic. He even wrote an opinion piece titled "To Stop Iran's Bomb, Bomb Iran" at the peak of Barack Obama's negotiations with Tehran on the now-scrapped nuclear deal.

READ MORE: Trump tweets after Quds chief killing: ‘Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!’

Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike as his convoy was traveling outside Baghdad International Airport early on Friday morning. Washington claimed the assassination was an act of self-defense, accusing the Iranian general of plotting attacks on American citizens. Tehran said it was an act of international terrorism and pledged to retaliate.

Also on rt.com Thousands march in Tehran to mourn ‘beloved’ military commander Soleimani, killed by US drone strike

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies