Hollywood director gets smacked down for Trump slam, even by his own actress

3 Jan, 2020 06:04
©  Ron Howard at Toronto International Film Festival, September, 2019/ REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ron Howard, director of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ tried for some easy points on Twitter by slamming US President Donald Trump, but he got a rude awakening… including from one of his past actresses.

If you’re an artist in modern Hollywood and you’re looking to score some easy brownie points with fellow celebrities and the mainstream entertainment press, a pretty good bet is to call out Trump. It’s easy, low-hanging fruit and it seems to work for C-list celebs like Alyssa Milano and Bette Midler, so why not? 

Howard, former child star who grew up to be a director, tried for one of those Trump slams on Twitter, but things did not seem to exactly go according to plan.

“In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US,” Howard tweeted after being asked why Hollywood is so consistently against the US president. 

The attempt to give ‘insider’ knowledge about Trump did not over well. Apparently, the last person people want to hear preach politics is Opie from ‘Happy Days.’

Maybe the worst zinger came from Robbin Young, a former Bond actress and Playmate who worked with Howard back in the 1980s.

“Says, Ron Howard, my ‘Night Shift’ director who described the majority of the film industry. BTW, Ron, is there still rampant drug use and adultery in your film trailers and offset, by film execs and cast?!” Young tweeted at Howard. 

Other artists were also quick to push back against Howard’s theory about Trump.

“Yea, that’s why he gave it up, donates his entire salary to charity, and puts up getting trashed in the liberal controlled media over every petty little thing. Trump is a patriot, he supports and understands the average American, and he has given us the best economy of our life,” actress Mindy Robinson tweeted at the director.

“Nice audition, Ron! We have a lot of other people in Hollywood just exactly like you that we are considering. But your seeming sincerity and your vicious hyperbole comforts us that you are TRULY 'one of us!' We'll be in touch!” quipped actor and director Nick Searcy.

Others simply reminded “Opie” — a name that ended up trending on Twitter thanks to people poking fun at Howard — about some of Hollywood’s less savory types, by posting pictures of the director with Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced producer who has been accused of rape by numerous women.

