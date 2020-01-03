Hollywood director gets smacked down for Trump slam, even by his own actress

Ron Howard, director of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ tried for some easy points on Twitter by slamming US President Donald Trump, but he got a rude awakening… including from one of his past actresses.

If you’re an artist in modern Hollywood and you’re looking to score some easy brownie points with fellow celebrities and the mainstream entertainment press, a pretty good bet is to call out Trump. It’s easy, low-hanging fruit and it seems to work for C-list celebs like Alyssa Milano and Bette Midler, so why not?

Howard, former child star who grew up to be a director, tried for one of those Trump slams on Twitter, but things did not seem to exactly go according to plan.

“In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US,” Howard tweeted after being asked why Hollywood is so consistently against the US president.

The attempt to give ‘insider’ knowledge about Trump did not over well. Apparently, the last person people want to hear preach politics is Opie from ‘Happy Days.’

You know, Opie, we truly don’t give a fuck what you think. https://t.co/2NQAeWchZ7 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 2, 2020

Ron Howard is free to hate and tweet bad things about Trump, but he shouldn't act like the entertainment industry is some paragon of moral virtue considering how many "open secrets" we've learned about lately. He palled around with Weinstein likely knowing exactly what's what. — neontaster (@neontaster) January 2, 2020

Mr. Howard, while this may be true, and you are certainly entitled to voice your opinion, as a consumer I'm entitled to skip any project that bares your name. Many of us are exhausted by the constant infusion of politics into entertainment, and you just aren't helping that cause. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 2, 2020

Maybe the worst zinger came from Robbin Young, a former Bond actress and Playmate who worked with Howard back in the 1980s.

“Says, Ron Howard, my ‘Night Shift’ director who described the majority of the film industry. BTW, Ron, is there still rampant drug use and adultery in your film trailers and offset, by film execs and cast?!” Young tweeted at Howard.

Other artists were also quick to push back against Howard’s theory about Trump.

“Yea, that’s why he gave it up, donates his entire salary to charity, and puts up getting trashed in the liberal controlled media over every petty little thing. Trump is a patriot, he supports and understands the average American, and he has given us the best economy of our life,” actress Mindy Robinson tweeted at the director.

“Nice audition, Ron! We have a lot of other people in Hollywood just exactly like you that we are considering. But your seeming sincerity and your vicious hyperbole comforts us that you are TRULY 'one of us!' We'll be in touch!” quipped actor and director Nick Searcy.

"Nice audition, Ron! We have a lot of other people in Hollywood just exactly like you that we are considering. But your seeming sincerity and your vicious hyperbole comforts us that you are TRULY 'one of us!' We'll be in touch!" https://t.co/F7ps7XFNDZ — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 2, 2020

Others simply reminded “Opie” — a name that ended up trending on Twitter thanks to people poking fun at Howard — about some of Hollywood’s less savory types, by posting pictures of the director with Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced producer who has been accused of rape by numerous women.

Oh Opie, offensive jerks are a dime a dozen in your business @RealRonHowardSad you think these types have opinions that matter. pic.twitter.com/ohee5A692C — Just Val (@Valnofux) January 2, 2020

