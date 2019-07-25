 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hollywood actress Bette Midler sparks racism row with ‘BLACKGROUND’ tweet aimed at Trump

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 23:40 Edited time: 25 Jul, 2019 23:42
© Reuters / Mike Blake
Actress Bette Midler took time out of her usual schedule of tweeting anti-Donald Trump poems and limericks to suggest that the president pays black people to attend his rallies for diversity’s sake – only to be accused of racism.

The ‘Hocus Pocus’ star’s career has of late dwindled, with Midler spending much of her time composing juvenile limericks about the president on Twitter.

President Trump has returned the love, calling Midler a “washed up psycho” earlier this month.

Midler lobbed another tweet-bomb at Trump on Wednesday, sharing a photo of African-American Trump supporters at a rally and wondering “how much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?”

This time, Midler’s tweet went down like a lead balloon, however.

“We get it Bette, you hate Trump & that's your right but to imply Black men have to be PAID to celebrate their OWN political views is pure and REAL racism,” wrote one commentator. “And ‘BLACKGROUND’?? WTF??!!”

Conservative commentators piled on the outspoken actress. Comedian Norm McDonald joined in, calling Midler “a racist too.”

Midler is far from the only Hollywood celebrity to reinvent herself as an anti-Trump Twitter crusader in recent years. ‘Charmed’ actress Alyssa Milano regularly grabs headlines for her liberal activism and anti-Trump tirades, while last year saw an explosion of overt and downright unhinged threats againt Trump from the Tinseltown elite.

Among the highlights were a bizarre all-caps rant from Peter Fonda calling for Trump’s 13-year-old son Barron to be locked “IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES,” and Johnny Depp’s suggestion that it was high time “an actor assassinated a president,” á la John Wilkes Booth.

