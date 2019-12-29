 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple people stabbed in machete attack on Rabbi’s house during Hanukkah celebrations at synagogue in Monsey, New York (VIDEOS)
HomeUSA News

5 Hasidic Jews stabbed in machete attack on rabbi’s house & synagogue during Hanukkah celebrations in Monsey, NY (VIDEOS)

29 Dec, 2019 04:00
Get short URL
5 Hasidic Jews stabbed in machete attack on rabbi’s house & synagogue during Hanukkah celebrations in Monsey, NY (VIDEOS)
At least five people have suffered multiple stabbing and slashing injuries following a gruesome machete attack during Hanukkah celebrations at a rabbi’s home next to a synagogue in Monsey, New York.

The perpetrator, allegedly a black male, broke into the house of Hasidic Rabbi Rottenberg Shul around 21:50pm local time, armed with a machete and began slashing and stabbing the attendants, chasing the victims as they tried to flee the bloody chaos.

According to some reports he then tried to break into the adjacent synagogue, with people barricaded inside, but failed and fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

There were at least five victims – all Hasidic Jews – according to local Orthodox Jews Public Affairs Council. It was not clear if anyone as killed, but at least two of those rushed to a hospital are reportedly in critical condition.

"We are closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue in Monsey, NY (Rockland County)," a representative of the New York City Police Department Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted.

Police launched an extensive manhunt while videos shared on social media show dozens of officers working at the scene.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies