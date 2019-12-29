5 Hasidic Jews stabbed in machete attack on rabbi’s house & synagogue during Hanukkah celebrations in Monsey, NY (VIDEOS)

At least five people have suffered multiple stabbing and slashing injuries following a gruesome machete attack during Hanukkah celebrations at a rabbi’s home next to a synagogue in Monsey, New York.

The perpetrator, allegedly a black male, broke into the house of Hasidic Rabbi Rottenberg Shul around 21:50pm local time, armed with a machete and began slashing and stabbing the attendants, chasing the victims as they tried to flee the bloody chaos.

Video from the scene of the stabbings at a synagogue in Monsey where Chassidim were gathered for a Hanukkah celebration. pic.twitter.com/wQhWp9SrdA — Motti Seligson (@mottiseligson) December 29, 2019

According to some reports he then tried to break into the adjacent synagogue, with people barricaded inside, but failed and fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

Video from the scene pic.twitter.com/anPwVW1Jhv — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 29, 2019

There were at least five victims – all Hasidic Jews – according to local Orthodox Jews Public Affairs Council. It was not clear if anyone as killed, but at least two of those rushed to a hospital are reportedly in critical condition.

One of the victims was stabbed at least 6 times. The fifth/least severe case had a cut in his hand. Perp left in a vehicle with tag number HPT-5757 per the person who saw it and we confirmed it with him directly (but it was dark and rushed.) a Gray Nissan Sentra. — OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

"We are closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue in Monsey, NY (Rockland County)," a representative of the New York City Police Department Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted.

Someone on the scene: The perpetrator came into the rabbi’s house, started stabbing people. Someone took a small table, threw it at him & chased him out. He ran next door to the synagogue, but they blocked the door & he couldn’t get in. He turned around & ran, jumped into a car. — Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt (@avitalrachel) December 29, 2019

Police launched an extensive manhunt while videos shared on social media show dozens of officers working at the scene.

