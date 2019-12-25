 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Indian soldiers throw Christmas party and sing Jingle Bells at outpost in Kashmir

25 Dec, 2019 08:44
©  ANI news
Indian Army servicemen built snowmen and did their best rendition of a world-famous Christmas song as they celebrated the holiday at a remote snowy outpost along the Line of Control (LoC) in disputed Kashmir.

A video published on Wednesday shows several dozen Indian troops dancing and clapping as they sing the popular carol Jingle Bells near a helipad.

A man in a Santa Claus costume is seen grooving to the tune while holding a cane, with two human-sized snowmen with red scarves and caps in the background.

Indian media speculate that the singing soldiers may be from the Assam Regiment – based on a snow sculpture of a rhino, which is the regiment’s symbol.

