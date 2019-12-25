WATCH Indian soldiers throw Christmas party and sing Jingle Bells at outpost in Kashmir
A video published on Wednesday shows several dozen Indian troops dancing and clapping as they sing the popular carol Jingle Bells near a helipad.
A man in a Santa Claus costume is seen grooving to the tune while holding a cane, with two human-sized snowmen with red scarves and caps in the background.
Indian soldiers throw #Christmas party & sing #JingleBells at outpost in #KashmirMORE: https://t.co/y6LzWg8CHWpic.twitter.com/NQGIX2I1Lp— RT (@RT_com) 25 декабря 2019 г.
Indian media speculate that the singing soldiers may be from the Assam Regiment – based on a snow sculpture of a rhino, which is the regiment's symbol.
