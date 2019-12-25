WATCH Indian soldiers throw Christmas party and sing Jingle Bells at outpost in Kashmir

Indian Army servicemen built snowmen and did their best rendition of a world-famous Christmas song as they celebrated the holiday at a remote snowy outpost along the Line of Control (LoC) in disputed Kashmir.

A video published on Wednesday shows several dozen Indian troops dancing and clapping as they sing the popular carol Jingle Bells near a helipad.

A man in a Santa Claus costume is seen grooving to the tune while holding a cane, with two human-sized snowmen with red scarves and caps in the background.

Indian media speculate that the singing soldiers may be from the Assam Regiment – based on a snow sculpture of a rhino, which is the regiment’s symbol.

Also on rt.com ‘Kill them with kindness’: Kevin Spacey brings back Frank Underwood in puzzling Christmas message

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!