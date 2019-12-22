Fog and ice cause 63-car pileup on Virginia highway hampering Christmas traffic (PHOTOS)

Hazardous driving conditions led to a chain reaction of crashes on Virginia’s Interstate 64 as over 60 vehicles piled up. Several injuries, ranging from minor to life-threatening, have been reported.

Police say the crash took place around 7:50 on Sunday morning on Queens Creek Bridge, near the historic town of Williamsburg. Fog and ice made driving conditions treacherous, and led to the accident.

#TrafficAlert I64 in #York Co #Virginia. #VSP investigating 35-vehicle chain reax crashes impacting east & west lanes. @511statewideva for detour info. Fog & ice on Queens Creek bridge at 7:51 AM when crashes began. Injuries minor to life-threatening. @YorkPoquosonSO@VaDOTHRpic.twitter.com/2qsiBYAAW3 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) December 22, 2019

Photos taken at the scene show vehicles smashed together, some piled on top of one another. Rescue workers can be seen alongside power tools used to cut through the twisted metal. Virginia State Police increased the number of vehicles involved from 35 to 63 by the middle of the day.

#TrafficAlert I64 in York Co. #VSP investigating 35-vehicle crash impacting east & west lanes. @511statewideva for detour info. Fog & ice on Queens Creek bridge at 7:51 AM when crashes began. Injuries minor to life-threatening. #williamsburgva 📸 Virginia State Police pic.twitter.com/vXsrIjyPGH — WilliamsburgVisitor.com🥁🚴🏼‍♀️🍴 (@WburgVisitor) December 22, 2019

Police say two victims suffered life-threatening injuries. Both westbound lanes of I64 were closed as workers began clearing the debris. Detours were put in place.

Another series of crashes were reported shortly afterwards on the eastbound lanes of I64. Virginia State Police said on Facebook that the eastbound crashes were caused by drivers “rubbernecking at the westbound crashes.”

The crash took place on one of the busiest travel days of the year. The American Automobile Association predicts that a record 115 million Americans will travel between this weekend and January 1, with 105 million of that number traveling by car.

