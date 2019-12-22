 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 people shot at Chicago house party, four critical

22 Dec, 2019 13:16
© Flickr / Tony Webster
Thirteen people have been shot at a possible house party on Chicago’s south side. All have been brought to hospital, with four in critical condition.

Police responded to the gunfire at around 12.35am on Sunday morning. According to police, the victims were attending a house party held in honor of a 22-year-old man fatally shot during an attempted carjacking in April, when a fight broke out. 

The victims range from 16 to 48 years old. After the suspect opened fire, panicked attendees spilled out onto the street, where a police camera detected the flash of gunfire. Shots were fired at a police vehicle responding, and two people have been taken into custody.

A police spokesman described the incident as “isolated.”   

The shooting brings to 34 the number of people shot in the city since 5pm on Friday. Four of those shot have died. 

It is also the most severe mass shooting, in terms of number of victims, in Chicago since 2013, when 13 people were shot in Cornell Square Park. Among the victims was a three-year-old child.

