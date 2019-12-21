DRAMATIC VIDEO shows cargo train fallen off bridge near historic Harpers Ferry outside Washington, D.C

A freight train has derailed as it was crossing the Potomac River near the historic town of Harpers Ferry, with cars falling into the water and damaging the popular Appalachian Trail.

The aerial footage from the site of the disaster, which occurred at the iconic Winchester and Potomac Railroad Bridge early on Saturday, showed two carriages overturned in the river and several others hanging from the bridge.

#Breaking Video: CSX FREIGHT TRAIN DERAILMENT in #HarpersFerry on the Winchester & Potomac Railroad Bridge @ 3:30AM, NO injuries, locomotive remained on track. Recovery crews are working to secure dangling train cars #BreakingNews@nbcwashington@TomLynch_pic.twitter.com/fhflDZNb9f — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) December 21, 2019

A total of seven cars derailed, but the locomotive managed to stay on the track. Despite the video looking quite scary, there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the crash.

Drone photo of today’s freight train derailment in Harper’s Ferry. Photo credit: Tim Drone. pic.twitter.com/3MgPm2Kelk — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) December 21, 2019

There was nobody on the bridge when the crash happened, and no-one inside the carriages. The cars for transporting grain were empty at the time of the accident. The cause of the derailment is now being investigated, with the authorities working to remove the train from the water.

Just In: A freight train derailed near Harpers Ferry and cars plummeted into the Potomac River. https://t.co/VH5OkdXSDSpic.twitter.com/kGUVALJlFs — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) December 21, 2019

The incident damaged a walking pass across the Potomac River, which is part of the Appalachian Trail, and it has been closed indefinitely. The location is popular with tourists due to its picturesque view of three states – Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia – and historic sites. Harpers Ferry is, among other things, the site of a bloody battle that took place between the North and the South in 1862.

