Pelosi & Trump make a show of SOTU business as usual as their supporters root for each to stab the other in the back

US President Donald Trump has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to give the annual State of the Union address, extended just two days after the House voted to impeach. Does she have something up her sleeve? Does he?

Trump accepted the invitation to deliver the yearly speech before Congress February 4, less than two hours after Pelosi sent it on Friday - an incongruously civil act of business-as-usual amid the chaos of impeachment that has seen both parties trade insults all week. The date could see Trump delivering the SOTU while the Senate oversees his trial, and falls the day after the first Democratic primary caucus.

Both politicians (and their respective parties) are vocally dissatisfied with how impeachment is progressing. Trump and the GOP want to get the trial started so they can bring it to a speedy conclusion, while Pelosi and the Democrats refuse to even turn over the articles of impeachment passed Wednesday that would allow the trial to begin until their opponents agree to certain conditions. The Senate adjourned on Friday for the rest of the year without even deciding on whether the trial will include witnesses or requests for additional documents, with majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) claiming to have reached an “impasse” with minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

But Trump and Pelosi playing nice in order to get things done didn’t last. The president was back on Twitter shortly after sending the congresswoman his RSVP, accusing her of “looking for a Quid Pro Quo with the Senate.”

Why aren’t we impeaching her?

Democrats were convinced Pelosi was plotting something of her own, holding up her dispassionate invite letter - nearly a carbon copy of last year’s invitation - as a “power move” and suggesting the California Democrat was luring Trump into a trap. He would be unable to resist engaging in such over-the-top demagoguery that, try as they might, Senate Republicans would have no choice but to vote to convict and remove him from office - or at least, that seems to be the idea among Pelosi supporters, who insisted her moves were “bordering on brilliance.”

How to Troll a Trump? #IMPOTUSSpeaker Nancy Pelosi @SpeakerPelosi is DA master of it. She first says, no, we are not going to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.THEN she sends Trump the invitation for SOTU State Of The Union speech haha.SHE IS DA BOSS OF DC !! pic.twitter.com/h7ZSKoo96x — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) December 20, 2019

Even those who weren’t fans of Pelosi thought she was laying a trap for the president.

Then she calls in the Marshal of the Supreme Court https://t.co/TIZzokY0Um — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 20, 2019

Star Wars has a message for the President on the #SOTU invitation from Speaker Pelosi: pic.twitter.com/fyDlVcjgdG — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 20, 2019

Trump supporters raised a collective eyebrow at the Democrats, pointing out that they were celebrating Pelosi for literally doing her job.

“That’s a victory for you guys?” snarked one user.

reading tweets how masterful and what a slayer Pelosi is for sending an invite to Trump for the SOTU....are they so daft they do not realize the speaker always does this , it is her job to and it happens every year? A genius she is not...smh — 🏀🏈🍊Kim❤️VOLS🍊🏈🏀 (@kim_murrell) December 20, 2019

“You’ve been had, democrats. President Trump isn’t going anywhere,” gloated another.

Several pointed out that Pelosi appeared to be backpedaling furiously.

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi invites Donald Trump, the Putin corrupted Nazi dictator who is "exactly the kind of leader the founders feared when they included impeachment in the constitution" to deliver the 2020 State of the Union Address.Wow, it all sounds ridiculous when read aloud https://t.co/aOGZTzMGCT — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 20, 2019

Basically what it means is that Pelosi has NO intention of sending the bogus Articles to the Senate and therefore the House Impeachment is purely politics and she KNOWS that @realDonaldTrump will still be OUR President on 2/4/2020AND THIS IS HOW IT SHOULD BE.@WhiteHouse — apppro (@apppro1) December 20, 2019

President Trump is currently in a sham impeachment process that has to go to trial in the Senate.Pelosi "impeached" him but refuses to send the 2 articles of impeachment to the Senate.Then she invites Trump to give the SOTU 2020, thus confirming he is the legit President! 😂 https://t.co/2tTnXwStBf — Lonneke (@LonnekeEngel) December 20, 2019

Trump’s performance was hotly anticipated.

Live look at Pres. Trump writing his SOTU speech. pic.twitter.com/iZvfaWhnDn — FullMetalPatriot 🇺🇸 (@FullMtlPatriot) December 20, 2019

