‘I hate Twitter’: Meltdown over PewDiePie ‘quitting’ & ‘deleting’ account only seems to prove his point on social media ‘fiction’

Hot on the heels of a social media storm surrounding YouTube star PewDiePie’s announcement he’s taking a break from the platform next year, came a fresh frenzy after he seemingly decided to give Twitter the cold shoulder, too.

On Sunday, the vlogger posted a video criticizing YouTube’s new harassment policy and said he was “feeling very tired” and wanted to give his fans a heads-up that he’ll be taking a break from the video platform next year.

PewDiePie (whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg) then published a 7-minute-long video to his YouTube account on Monday detailing his dislike of Twitter, particularly the propensity among many of its users for intense virtue signalling and piling up the drama.

But his own point was very much proven when he seemingly deleted his verified Twitter account on Monday, prompting immediate outcry and confusion among his fans and detractors alike.

To make matters even more confusing, the YouTuber’s “about” page now provides a link to an ‘unverified’ Twitter handle @pewdiepie, which only says “I dont use Twitter, this account is just to prevent fake accounts.”

As messages poured in on Twitter about PewDiePie’s apparent departure, users were divided over whether this was cause for celebration or disappointment.

Yeah, he’s taking a break from everything. Good for him. — Specky Ginger (@CMcKenzie165) December 16, 2019

I had to double check that this wasn't a parody account. honestly, i feel like everyone benefits from this. — Spinexcellent (@CartoonsExist) December 15, 2019

I believe he has said such things on several such occasions. Only to show up a few days later. — 🐉🐲Your Best Bud Who Loves You All To Bits 🐲🐉 (@FenrierArlius) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, the latest outcry was just the tip of the iceberg, as it followed a full-out media panic attack about PewDiePie supposedly “QUITTING” YouTube as some tabloids put it.

Pewdiepie: Hey guys heads up I'm gonna take a break next yearThe Media: pic.twitter.com/MNTYYWCMyH — Mesa Kronhaus (@mesakronhaus) December 16, 2019

I hope he does, taking billions and billions of views along with him. He could start PewTube and have more relaxed content rules and completely destroy YouTube. — 🇺🇸 Tᗩᒪᒪ_ᗷᗩᑕOᑎ 🥓 (@tall_bacon) December 16, 2019

Journalist running to clickbait PewDiePie's quiting twitter first pic.twitter.com/TZyfjXrwc9 — Tekeshi 399 (I say BRUH alot) (@Punit_TNT) December 16, 2019

Whether the vlogger himself – followed by over 100 million subscribers on YouTube – is making a statement for the greater good, or is counting on the fact such stunts “get rewarded” with more clicks and likes, as he put it, remains to be seen.

"Im taking a break from youtube for a little bit at the start of 2020" OMG PEWDIEPIE QUITS YOUTUBE AFTER GAINING 100 MILLION SUBS . What people will do for media attention🤡🤡 , God im scared for this next century.. 😨😨 — Mxst (@Mxst48936151) December 16, 2019

