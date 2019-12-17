 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘I hate Twitter’: Meltdown over PewDiePie ‘quitting’ & ‘deleting’ account only seems to prove his point on social media ‘fiction’

17 Dec, 2019 00:44
Get short URL
‘I hate Twitter’: Meltdown over PewDiePie ‘quitting’ & ‘deleting’ account only seems to prove his point on social media ‘fiction’
FILE PHOTO: YouTube star PewDiePie. ©  AFP / Getty Images North America / John Lamparski
Hot on the heels of a social media storm surrounding YouTube star PewDiePie’s announcement he’s taking a break from the platform next year, came a fresh frenzy after he seemingly decided to give Twitter the cold shoulder, too.

On Sunday, the vlogger posted a video criticizing YouTube’s new harassment policy and said he was “feeling very tired” and wanted to give his fans a heads-up that he’ll be taking a break from the video platform next year.

PewDiePie (whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg) then published a 7-minute-long video to his YouTube account on Monday detailing his dislike of Twitter, particularly the propensity among many of its users for intense virtue signalling and piling up the drama.

But his own point was very much proven when he seemingly deleted his verified Twitter account on Monday, prompting immediate outcry and confusion among his fans and detractors alike.

To make matters even more confusing, the YouTuber’s “about” page now provides a link to an ‘unverified’ Twitter handle @pewdiepie, which only says “I dont use Twitter, this account is just to prevent fake accounts.”

As messages poured in on Twitter about PewDiePie’s apparent departure, users were divided over whether this was cause for celebration or disappointment.

Meanwhile, the latest outcry was just the tip of the iceberg, as it followed a full-out media panic attack about PewDiePie supposedly “QUITTING” YouTube as some tabloids put it.

Whether the vlogger himself – followed by over 100 million subscribers on YouTube – is making a statement for the greater good, or is counting on the fact such stunts “get rewarded” with more clicks and likes, as he put it, remains to be seen.

Also on rt.com No, PewDiePie is not an antisemitic crypto-fascist – he is more clever than that

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies