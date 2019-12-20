Trump raises ‘smocking’ age to 21 & slams nonexistent ‘ET’ mag, creating thousands of proofreaders in one stroke

US President Donald Trump has excoriated Christianity Today magazine for demanding his dismissal, referring to it as “ET” in his rage. Then he bragged about raising the “smocking” age, further triggering his new editors.

Trump warned his supporters that the magazine Christianity Today, which published an editorial calling for him to leave office on religious grounds earlier this week, had degenerated into a “far left magazine” in a tweet on Friday. The periodical “would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President,” he fumed.

....have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Complaining that he’d “done more for the Evangelical community” than any other president, Trump vowed that he “won’t be reading ET again!” Except the initials of the magazine, founded by televangelist Billy Graham, father of Trump-supporting evangelist Franklin Graham, are ‘CT.’

Also on rt.com #Resistance has ‘come to Christ’ moment after influential evangelical magazine pens scathing article supporting impeachment

Twitter pounced, offering up various “ETs” for consideration. Did the president think the magazine was called “Evangelism Today”? Or did he suffer a Freudian slip while contemplating Space Force, whose creation is included in the 2020 military spending budget?

#Impeached45 If you won't be reading "ET" again, does this mean you're cancelling "Space Force?" And how does someone "read ET?" https://t.co/WQOLpwvZ0e — LifeFormZero (@LifeFormZero) December 20, 2019

Trump frequently confuses Christianity Today with Entertainment Tonight. It's why he worships Kim Kardashian. — Geoff Garin (@geoffgarin) December 20, 2019

Some even questioned Trump’s Christian bona fides.

The man who just yesterday derided a dead American hero and his widow; who cheated on his third wife with a porn star while she was at home caring for their newborn; who separates children from parents; want you to believe Christianity Today knows nothing about being Christian. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 20, 2019

Oh, by all means, let’s hear more about true Christianity from a guy who never goes to Church, can’t quote a single Bible verse, cheated on all three of his wives, mocks the disabled, and steals from his own charity. — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) December 20, 2019

Trump later tweeted out a list of the “BIG” things accomplished by the $738 billion defense bill he planned to sign later that day, finishing with “raises smocking age to 21!”

Twitter, already primed by the ET/CT Freudian slip, went wild, and Trump went to the unusual length of deleting his tweet, though not before seemingly half the platform’s users had screen-shotted it.

.@realDonaldTrump is raising the smocking age to 21Fans of embroidery are going to be angry pic.twitter.com/vRkF6gjhuC — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 20, 2019

Democrats are encouraging our children to start smocking! Rediculous! #MAGApic.twitter.com/K3pZMrLnNQ — Donald J. Trump ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@BiglyerPrez) December 20, 2019

Connoisseurs of Trump typos showed off…

This tweet was deleted and correct fast for plausible deniability. He does this often. Smocking is not a misspelling. He’s communicating with you to prevent violating state secrets. It’s up to you to do the research. #Qanon 🇺🇸🐸 pic.twitter.com/XLvMcJFa46 — Dalton (@BlqckWater) December 20, 2019

People making fun of the President for saying "smocking" are just showing their own ignorance! Smocking is a word: it's the process of making covfefe more bigly--developed in Nambia by Dr. John Barron & his team (David Dennison among them). So, who's laughing now? #smockingpic.twitter.com/lTmCXqaYEU — NotARaja (@NotARaja) December 20, 2019

…while others suspected there was a motive behind all this misspelling,

At this point, the President tweeting “smocking” has to be intentional.Once is a typo.Twice is surprising, but happens.Third time? He wants us talking about it instead of something else. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) December 20, 2019

#smocking: Verb Intentionally misspelling a word in a tweet so that partisan opponents will willingly spread the Tweet in its entirety, thus further distributing your key message. — BURNT Rubber (@KURT_bball) December 20, 2019

…or at least a cause.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!