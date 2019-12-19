Trump taunts ‘do-nothing’ Democrats for stalling on sending impeachment articles to Senate

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
FSB shooting is considered 'act of terrorism,' one officer killed
19 Dec, 2019 16:16
President Donald Trump slammed the “do-nothing” Democrats after party leaders said they would delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate until they could guarantee a “fair trial” in the Republican-controlled chamber.

“Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate,” Trump tweeted a day after being impeached by the House of Representatives for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.” 

He reiterated his description of impeachment as “continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.” In earlier tweets, Trump accused Democrats of “presidential harassment” and called the impeachment process an “assault on America” driven by “atrocious lies.”

Members of Congress voted along party lines during the impeachment vote on Wednesday, making Trump the third-ever US president to be impeached by the House, joining Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, who were both acquitted after a Senate trial. It appears this will be the case for Trump too, as Republicans command a majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hit out at the Democrats in a floor speech on Thursday, accusing House speaker Nancy Pelosi of being “too afraid” to send its “shoddy work product” to the Senate.

“Looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet—in front of the entire country,” he added, describing the process as the “the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history.”

