Donald Trump says all US administrations 'abused power'… hours before his House impeachment vote

US President Donald Trump has slammed his expected impeachment as a sham "to get at the President" with a "vague abuse of power" – that he claims all White House administrations have engaged in.

The US President launched his scathing Twitter attack at his political opponents ahead of a historic House of Representatives vote on Wednesday on whether to impeach him. While on the one hand he said he "did nothing wrong" as president, on the other he somehow admitted that there had been a "vague" abuse of power which had apparently always happened in the past.

Trump tweeted: "They just wanted to get at the President. They had no intention of having a proper investigation.

They couldn't find any crimes so they did a vague abuse of power and abuse of Congress which every administration from the beginning has done.

It is widely expected that the US president will face the first stage of impeachment following a vote in the House, with a majority of members already saying they are in favor of it.

After that the case will move to the Republican-controlled Senate for a 2020 trial, at which it would be decided if he is to be removed from office. As a two-thirds majority would be needed to oust him, it is not very likely.

Trump would only be the third president in US history to be impeached for alleged misconduct in office. He claims it to be a dig at him by Democrats while the country is having some of its "best times" ever.

Democrats claim Trump abused his power by withholding military aid to Ukraine as he tried to force that country's leader to investigate Democrats. It is also assumed that the US president obstructed Congress by not handing over documents or allowing members of his team, including ex-national security adviser John Bolton, to testify in the impeachment probe.

The president claimed that the investigation is getting in the way of him doing his job to "help people," and that he has never been given the chance to have "an easy breath."

