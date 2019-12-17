Dracarys! Meghan McCain responds to ‘The View’ showdown with a DRAGON gif from Game of Thrones – and causes another Twitterstorm

A new “Game of Thrones”-style tweet from Meghan McCain somehow made her look even worse after her spat with “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, where McCain was told to “please stop talking.”

After being shut down on “The View” and told to “stop talking” by co-host Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain took to Twitter to try and make up for lost ground — and it didn’t exactly go in her favor.

McCain posted a picture of the character Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones” and seemed to compare herself to the fictional queen from the recently-ended HBO drama based on the books by George R. R. Martin.

“Good morning - to all the fellow conservative ‘girls’ who won’t be quiet,” McCain wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning. The caption was to a clip from the show of Daenerys standing in front of one of her menacing dragon “children.”

Good morning - to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

While hitching a ride to the massive popularity of “Game of Thrones” may seem like a good idea for a modern day pundit, McCain didn’t exactly care to check out the story’s plot.

Twitter users were quick to inform McCain that the character she so boldly compared herself to ended up being an authoritarian villain in the series who slaughtered countless innocent people. She was also a character who got her position and support from her father’s name. That similarity was another aspect people were quick to point out to the daughter of the late Senator John McCain.

Who's gonna tell her what happened to Daenerys? pic.twitter.com/86psJzdXrf — Kelz (@kelz_dc) December 17, 2019

“A+ tweet from Meghan McCain as Daenerys' claim to fame was also completely based on who her father was,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Is the Dragon supposed to be your dad? Because they were the only thing that gave dany power so the metaphor fits,”said another. “Idk adam the dragon wasn’t as much of a warmonger,” was another’s response.

I mean, Meghan McCain isn't Daenerys. Daenerys turned out evil, but she was also loved.Meghan's more of a Joffrey Baratheon - someone who only matters because of their last name and is universally disliked. — St. Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 17, 2019

Meeghan watching Daenerys burn a city down because a boy was mean to her:"at last a female character who is likeable and relatable" pic.twitter.com/YXWY9AUzBF — Classic Dave Franco Avi Is Back! (@L0G1c9UY) December 17, 2019

Considering the generally poor response, other users told McCain she may have been better off taking Golberg’s original advice from Monday’s “The View.”

You should probably take Whoopi’s advice for maybe more than just the show. Maybe the whole day. or the week. Or maybe forever. — JP O'Malley (@JomalleyP) December 17, 2019

