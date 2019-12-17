 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dracarys! Meghan McCain responds to ‘The View’ showdown with a DRAGON gif from Game of Thrones – and causes another Twitterstorm

17 Dec, 2019 21:06
A new “Game of Thrones”-style tweet from Meghan McCain somehow made her look even worse after her spat with “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, where McCain was told to “please stop talking.”

After being shut down on “The View” and told to “stop talking” by co-host Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain took to Twitter to try and make up for lost ground — and it didn’t exactly go in her favor.

McCain posted a picture of the character Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones” and seemed to compare herself to the fictional queen from the recently-ended HBO drama based on the books by George R. R. Martin.

“Good morning - to all the fellow conservative ‘girls’ who won’t be quiet,” McCain wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning. The caption was to a clip from the show of Daenerys standing in front of one of her menacing dragon “children.”

While hitching a ride to the massive popularity of “Game of Thrones” may seem like a good idea for a modern day pundit, McCain didn’t exactly care to check out the story’s plot. 

Twitter users were quick to inform McCain that the character she so boldly compared herself to ended up being an authoritarian villain in the series who slaughtered countless innocent people. She was also a character who got her position and support from her father’s name. That similarity was another aspect people were quick to point out to the daughter of the late Senator John McCain.

“A+ tweet from Meghan McCain as Daenerys' claim to fame was also completely based on who her father was,” one Twitter user wrote 

“Is the Dragon supposed to be your dad? Because they were the only thing that gave dany power so the metaphor fits,”said another. “Idk adam the dragon wasn’t as much of a warmonger,” was another’s response.

Considering the generally poor response, other users told McCain she may have been better off taking Golberg’s original advice from Monday’s “The View.”

