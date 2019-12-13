Trump says he ‘wouldn’t mind’ long impeachment process, calls House-passed articles a ‘sham’

President Donald Trump has called the approval of impeachment articles against him a “sham” and “a hoax,” and accused Democrats of “trivializing impeachment.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump said that he “wouldn’t mind” a drawn-out impeachment process, and would like to see the whistleblower whose complaint against him kickstarted the proceedings.

“I’ll do whatever I want...we did nothing wrong, so I’ll do long or short,” Trump said. “I’d like to see the whistleblower, who is a fraud.”

Trump says Democrats are trivializing impeachment. pic.twitter.com/3ZB36yp55q — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) December 13, 2019

“By the way, where’s the second whistleblower?” Trump added, citing “corrupt media” reports that a second official had emerged with evidence of his wrongdoing. “We’re dealing with a lot of very corrupt people.”

Though Trump has for months raged at the Democrats attempting to impeach him, his latest statement came immediately after the Democrat-controlled committee voted along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment against him, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

To use the power of impeachment for this nonsense, it’s an embarrassment to the country.

“The people are disgusted by the vote,” the president added, before warning that impeachment could one day be turned on its current proponents, were a Democrat to take power and a Republican-controlled House remember the Democrats’ example.

The articles will now advance to a full House debate and vote, reportedly next week. If Democrats secure a simple majority, Trump will face a Senate trial. However, with the upper house in the hands of the Republicans, it is highly unlikely that a two-thirds majority will vote to convict and oust him.

A Senate trial will allow Trump to call his own witnesses, which was denied to the House Republicans during the impeachment hearings to date.

Trump has derided the efforts against him as a Democrat-led “witch hunt,” and again on Friday called the supposedly improper phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “perfect.” Democrats allege that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for Zelensky reopening a corruption investigation into Hunter Biden and his business dealings in the country.

Hunter is the son of Joe Biden, former vice president to Barack Obama and current candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination, which has been used to argue that investigating him amounts to “foreign interference” in the 2020 election.

