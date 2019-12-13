At least one injured during an active shooter situation at a Dart container plant in Conyers, USA

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Dec, 2019 14:34
The Dart Container Corp. plant in Coyners © Google Maps
At least one person has been shot at a food service plant in Conyers, Georgia. Sheriff’s deputies have arrived at the scene, as the shooter remains at large.

Gunfire broke out at the plant on Friday morning, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said. A gunman entered the Dart Container Corp. facility about 7am local time and shot an employee, a company spokesperson said.

The injured person was reportedly an employee of the facility, and has since been taken to hospital, local radio reported. His condition is unknown. 

Sheriff’s deputies have identified a “person of interest.”

The Dart Container Corp. plant is located in Conyers, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of styrofoam cups and containers for the food industry.

