At least one injured during an active shooter situation at a Dart container plant in Conyers, USA

At least one person has been shot at a food service plant in Conyers, Georgia. Sheriff’s deputies have arrived at the scene, as the shooter remains at large.

Gunfire broke out at the plant on Friday morning, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said. A gunman entered the Dart Container Corp. facility about 7am local time and shot an employee, a company spokesperson said.

Rockdale County Administrative Services and Courthouse are on LOCK DOWN until further Notice, due to incident reported at Dart Container Corp Facility on GA 138.Please be safe and stay on alert as the situation is investigated. https://t.co/HgUBqy4SFQ — Rockdale County (@RockdaleGov) December 13, 2019

The injured person was reportedly an employee of the facility, and has since been taken to hospital, local radio reported. His condition is unknown.

Sheriff’s deputies have identified a “person of interest.”

The Dart Container Corp. plant is located in Conyers, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of styrofoam cups and containers for the food industry.

