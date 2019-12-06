Shooting at US navy base in Pensacola, Florida leaves suspected attacker dead - Sheriff's office

The shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola (US Navy base in Florida) is dead, the Escambia County Sheriff's office said. There is still no information regarding potential victims.

The facility had its gates locked early Friday morning over reports of "active shooter."

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an active shooter at NAS Pensacola. Here at Baptist Hospital I just saw a US Navy ambulance arrive. @weartvpic.twitter.com/hBrqdFXpXV — Jennifer Munoz (@JennifermunozTV) December 6, 2019

The sheriff's office later confirmed that the shooter died after having been taken to a local hospital.

The incident comes just two days after a US sailor opened fire at at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii, killing two civilian employees and himself.

