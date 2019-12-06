 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shooter at US NAVY base in Florida is dead - Sheriff's office
Shooting at US navy base in Pensacola, Florida leaves suspected attacker dead - Sheriff's office

6 Dec, 2019 13:41
Shooting at US navy base in Pensacola, Florida leaves suspected attacker dead - Sheriff's office
The shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola (US Navy base in Florida) is dead, the Escambia County Sheriff's office said. There is still no information regarding potential victims.

The facility had its gates locked early Friday morning over reports of "active shooter."

The sheriff's office later confirmed that the shooter died after having been taken to a local hospital.

The incident comes just two days after a US sailor opened fire at at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii, killing two civilian employees and himself.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

