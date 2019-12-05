Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on lockdown amid shooting reports

Law enforcement are responding to an apparent active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, which saw a portion of the base being placed on lockdown. Local media report multiple gunshot injuries.

“There is an active shooter on base, please seek a secure location until further notice,” the 15th Wing wrote in a Facebook post, urging the base personnel to “stay safe.”

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

There have been unconfirmed reports of casualties.Hawaii News Now reported, citing sources at the base, that at least three people have been wounded in the shooting rampage, including two who suffered critical injuries.The outlet reported that “several civilians” are among the victims.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW