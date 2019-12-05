 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on lockdown amid shooting reports
HomeUSA News

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on lockdown amid shooting reports

5 Dec, 2019 01:15
Get short URL
Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on lockdown amid shooting reports
Law enforcement are responding to an apparent active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, which saw a portion of the base being placed on lockdown. Local media report multiple gunshot injuries.

“There is an active shooter on base, please seek a secure location until further notice,” the 15th Wing wrote in a Facebook post, urging the base personnel to “stay safe.”

There have been unconfirmed reports of casualties.Hawaii News Now reported, citing sources at the base, that at least three people have been wounded in the shooting rampage, including two who suffered critical injuries.The outlet reported that “several civilians” are among the victims.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies