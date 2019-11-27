 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Choked, sexually assaulted & murdered for IGNORING catcalls: Lawyers describe horrific attack on Indian-American student

27 Nov, 2019 09:03
Get short URL
Choked, sexually assaulted & murdered for IGNORING catcalls: Lawyers describe horrific attack on Indian-American student
Yellow police tape is displayed at a crime scene after a motorist was shot in the head along the 2700 block of south 80th Street in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 1, 2017. © REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Disturbing details about the murder of a 19-year-old Indian-American student have emerged after her attacker reportedly confessed that he choked the young woman and sexually assaulted her after she ignored his advances.

Ruth George, a student at the University of Illinois in Chicago who is originally from Hyderabad, India, was found dead in her car in a campus garage on Saturday.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, authorities said that the 26-year-old suspect had confessed to the murder. Local media, citing prosecutors, said that the attacker thought George was “pretty” when he saw her walking to her car, but became angry after she did not respond to his catcalls.

The man then came up behind the young student and put her in a chokehold until she was unconscious. George was then dragged into the backseat of her car and sexually assaulted. Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation. The alleged attacker was released last December on parole after serving two years for armed robbery.

In a statement, George’s family expressed hope that “no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache.”

Also on rt.com ‘Cold-blooded murder’: Indian teenager BURNT ALIVE after ‘teasing’ suspect about his sister’s marriage

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies