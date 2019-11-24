Trump says he’ll nominate Norway Amb. Braithwaite to replace Navy Secretary fired over Gallagher scandal

US President Donald Trump has tapped Ambassador to Norway, Ken Braithwaite, as a new head of the Navy, saying that he was "not pleased" with the way fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer handled the Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher case.

In a flurry of tweets on Sunday, Trump confirmed Spencer’s resignation, saying that his “services have been terminated by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.”

....contracting procedures were not addressed to my satisfaction. Therefore, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer’s services have been terminated by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. I thank Richard for his service & commitment. Eddie will retire peacefully with all of the..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

“I thank Richard for his service & commitment,” he added. Trump, who was vocally opposed to an internal review that could have seen Gallagher being stripped of his Trident pin, tweeted that he “was not pleased” with the treatment of the Seal by the Navy. Gallagher was court-martialed on seven charges, including shooting at unarmed civilians and stabbing a wounded prisoner during his deployment in Iraq, but was acquitted on six of them in July and found guilty only of posing with a corpse of a slain ISIS captive for a photo.

I was not pleased with the way that Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s trial was handled by the Navy. He was treated very badly but, despite this, was completely exonerated on all major charges. I then restored Eddie’s rank. Likewise, large cost overruns from past administration’s..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

“He was treated very badly but, despite this, was completely exonerated on all major charges. I then restored Eddie’s rank, Trump wrote.

Trump said that Gallagher, who had already announced that he wants to quit once his legal issues are settled, “will retire peacefully with all of the honors that he has earned, including a Trident Pin.”

Justifying Spencer’s abrupt departure, Trump said that not only he was dissatisfied with the former Navy Secretary's handling of the Gallagher case, but also with what he said what his failure to deal with “large cost overruns from past administration’s” and straighten out contracting procedures.

