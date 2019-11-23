Football fans fume after Yale-Harvard game disrupted by HUNDREDS of pitch-invading climate protesters (VIDEO)

A football game between two elite Ivy League universities froze for about an hour as a crowd of students and alumni staged a protest against investment in fossil fuels right on the playing field – and sparked an online outrage.

It was after the second quarter of the game at the Yale Bowl, New Haven, Connecticut, when scores of protesters from both colleges stormed the field, carrying banners and placards that accused the two prestigious universities of being “complicit in climate injustice” by investing in fossil fuel companies.

Watch as HUNDREDS of both Harvard and Yale students storm the field in solidarity with @DivestHarvard and @FossilFreeYale! By investing in fossil fuels and Puerto Rican debt, Harvard and Yale prove to be complicit in the climate crisis. #DivestHarvardhttps://t.co/2lNIAagAK0pic.twitter.com/krdWRUjsTN — Harvard Students for Bernie (@Harvard4Bernie) November 23, 2019

Protesting under the slogan “nobody wins”, the climate activists that reportedly formed their movements as early as in 2012, demanded the colleges stop investing in oil, gas and coal companies.

#NobodyWins when our deteriorating climate leads to an irreversible global refugee crisis.



Hundreds of students & alumni flooded the field to join the demonstration because they recognize this truth. The power of the people will always prevail. pic.twitter.com/N3y96sfRcz — Act on a Dream (@actonadream) November 23, 2019

Between 40 and 50 students rushed to the field first and attempted to stage a sit-in. They were soon followed by some 500 others, local media estimated. While most protesters then dispersed peacefully, a small group of activists refused to leave the field, forcing the police and the security officials to move in and take them away.

Incredible.



Hundreds of students, alums, & faculty are still occupying the field at #HarvardYale & demanding that both schools cancel Puerto Rican debt & #divest from fossil fuels!#NobodyWins in the exploitation of Puerto Ricans & #ClimateEmergency.pic.twitter.com/aPAb3uTjxM — Collin Rees (@collinrees) November 23, 2019

Most protesters left. But many staying behind and security has moved in and some security has more forcefully removed protesters at the Harvard-Yale game. pic.twitter.com/eh7PTm8Eve — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 23, 2019

The controversial action immediately received an outpouring of praise on social media, where supporters called their action “amazing” and “incredible.”

I congratulate & thank @fossilfreeyale & @DivestHarvard & the work of young activists around the globe who are calling for urgent change to the status quo. Harvard and Yale, it’s time to divest. Because when it comes to the further destruction of our planet 🌎 #nobodywinspic.twitter.com/015ZQ64CcI — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) November 23, 2019

Amazing climate action at Yale-Harvard game. Sit in calling for divestment at both institutions. Game stopped. pic.twitter.com/HEI0nRndp5 — Kelly Levin (@Kelly_Levin_) November 23, 2019

But there was no shortage of those, who thought that mixing sport and political activism was a bad decision.

The more these people protest the more people end up against them — lizardkingn (@lazardkingn) November 23, 2019

Good Grief 🤦🏼‍♀️Liberals !! — Elizabeth Carver ❤️ (@ElizabethMTHC) November 23, 2019

Higher education at its lowest possible level...🤦‍♂️ — Brian (@YlwHammer17) November 23, 2019

Many criticized the protesters for interrupting the game and spoiling the fun for others, whatever their beliefs were.

Why can't we just be allowed to enjoy sports? The start of the second half of Saturday's Harvard-Yale game was delayed by nearly an hour after a number of spectators rushed the field to stage a climate change protest.https://t.co/jRkKGiJqNw — Frank Jessie (@frankdjessie13) November 23, 2019

People need to protest after the game not during the game!#Harvard#Yale#HarvardYale#CollegeGameDay — Warrior of Nora Tribe (HZD) (@SapphoMedusa) November 23, 2019

The most disgruntled commenters even began suggesting how to deal with the annoying pitch invaders in those situations.

Time was, the football would have been played, whether students were on the field or not. pic.twitter.com/K6k5q4dQEF — Mormonius Onandagus Cumorio Americanus (v 2.0) (@Mormonius2) November 23, 2019

Eventually, the game resumed as the pitch was cleared after about an hour-long delay.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!