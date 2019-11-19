 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump’s doctor says he was not treated for any ‘urgent’ issue at check-up amid surgery rumors

19 Nov, 2019 06:25
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on honesty and transparency in healthcare prices inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. © REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump has not undergone any serious medical procedure during his recent check-up, nor was he “evaluated” for any major issue, his physician has said, as the White House seeks to dispel rumors of a surgery.

In a statement issued late Monday, Trump’s physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, stated that the president was driven into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday for a “planned interim check-up.”

Since the visit was unscheduled, speculation has been rife as to what Trump was actually doing inside the facility, setting off various conspiracy theories on Twitter, with netizens noting that this year’s exam came several months earlier than usual. The visit has been widely described as “mysterious,” and some mainstream media outlets went as far as to report that Trump “was rushed to the hospital.”

While Trump himself attempted to set the record straight, tweeting on Sunday that he “began phase one” of his yearly physical exam, that only fueled speculation. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham then clarified that Trump not only took advantage of “a free weekend” to do some lab tests and a physical, but also met a family of a special forces soldier who was injured in Afghanistan, as well as encountered some staff to express his gratitude for caring after wounded military personnel.

In a statement, Conley said that the trip “was kept off the record” due to “scheduling uncertainties.”

Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues. Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurological evaluations.

Conley said that the “full summary” of Trump’s check-up results would be included into the next year’s report. He, however, added that Trump granted him permission to disclose his cholesterol level which is down at 165.

Anti-Trump resistance crowd, however, pounced on the number, finding conspiracies everywhere and claiming such a low figure could not be real.

