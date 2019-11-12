 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Dictators? It’s OK’: Trump trolls critics, touting his ability to work with anybody if it benefits US

12 Nov, 2019 20:40
Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
World leaders flock to the US as it’s where all the action is, Donald Trump, said, adding that he is willing to negotiate with each and every one of them, even dictators, to help America prosper.

“When I meet with the leaders of countries as they come in: kings and queens; and prime ministers; and presidents… and dictators. I meet them all,” Trump said from the tribune of the prestigious Economic Club of New York, making the high-profile guests laugh.

“Anybody, who want to come in. Dictators? It’s OK. Come on in. Whatever is good for the US. We want to help our people,” he continued after a small pause.

Trump’s words were a clear jab at his critics, who have accused him of meeting with “dictators” over his talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

All those world leaders are flying to America to meet up with him because “they want to be where the action is. This is where the action is. There’s nobody close. There’s no country close,” the president explained.

And when they arrive, “the first thing they’ll say will be almost always: ‘Congratulations on your economy,”’ he said.

Trump spent more than an hour on stage, praising the success of the US economy under his rule, including low unemployment, growing wages and high consumer confidence.

