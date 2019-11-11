 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH: Plane SLIDES OFF icy runway at Chicago O’Hare Airport

11 Nov, 2019 15:20
Get short URL
WATCH: Plane SLIDES OFF icy runway at Chicago O’Hare Airport
File photo: © REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Terrified passengers could only hold on for dear life as their American Eagle flight touched down on the icy runway at Chicago’s O'Hare Airport Monday morning before sliding off the tarmac amid blizzard-like conditions.

Miraculously, no one among the 38 passengers and three crew members was injured in the incident, and everyone on board was evacuated safely.

Chicago is expected to experience up to six inches of snow in the next 24 hours as a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.

Some 236 flights have reportedly been canceled at the airport already, and a further 93 have been canceled at nearby Midway airport.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies