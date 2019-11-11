WATCH: Plane SLIDES OFF icy runway at Chicago O’Hare Airport

Terrified passengers could only hold on for dear life as their American Eagle flight touched down on the icy runway at Chicago’s O'Hare Airport Monday morning before sliding off the tarmac amid blizzard-like conditions.

Miraculously, no one among the 38 passengers and three crew members was injured in the incident, and everyone on board was evacuated safely.

BREAKING: @AmericanAir Flight AA4125 from @flyfrompti to @fly2ohare slides off runway in Chicago this morning. Passengers tell me everyone is OK, deplaned and on buses to terminal. Video: Joseph Lian from Greensboro. @ABC11_WTVD@ABC#ABC11pic.twitter.com/rBwyqfVtiU — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) November 11, 2019

Chicago is expected to experience up to six inches of snow in the next 24 hours as a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.

#BREAKING: Plane slid off runway at Chicago’s @fly2ohare airport due to icy conditions.



38 passengers & 3 crew members aboard @AmericanAir flight.



No injuries, everyone safely back in terminal.@cbschicagopic.twitter.com/BhnZ8ltvju — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) November 11, 2019

Some 236 flights have reportedly been canceled at the airport already, and a further 93 have been canceled at nearby Midway airport.

