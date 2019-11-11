WATCH: Plane SLIDES OFF icy runway at Chicago O’Hare Airport
Miraculously, no one among the 38 passengers and three crew members was injured in the incident, and everyone on board was evacuated safely.
BREAKING: @AmericanAir Flight AA4125 from @flyfrompti to @fly2ohare slides off runway in Chicago this morning. Passengers tell me everyone is OK, deplaned and on buses to terminal. Video: Joseph Lian from Greensboro. @ABC11_WTVD@ABC#ABC11pic.twitter.com/rBwyqfVtiU— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) November 11, 2019
Chicago is expected to experience up to six inches of snow in the next 24 hours as a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.
#BREAKING: Plane slid off runway at Chicago’s @fly2ohare airport due to icy conditions.— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) November 11, 2019
38 passengers & 3 crew members aboard @AmericanAir flight.
No injuries, everyone safely back in terminal.@cbschicagopic.twitter.com/BhnZ8ltvju
Some 236 flights have reportedly been canceled at the airport already, and a further 93 have been canceled at nearby Midway airport.
