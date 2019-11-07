Literally s***ty weather: Entire Kansas city suffocating from outhouse odor after wind brings rural life experience

Kansas City has been caught off balance by a chemical attack of sorts, as strong smell of manure filled the streets and prompted the wildest speculations among Kansas and Missouri residents. Meanwhile, media blamed the weather.

What news reports called a rare weather event started late on Wednesday, when the city got engulfed in a mass of air that basically smelled like excrement.

The nasty odor persisted in the city on Thursday as well, prompting a few residents to sound alarm over the situation. So many people called 911 that the Kansas City police issued a special notice, urging the population to stop complaining.

Please do not call 911 because it smells like 💩 outside. Thank you. https://t.co/LamSWbw5UQ — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) November 7, 2019

Local media was repeatedly alerted by the citizens too.

Many viewers across the metro have contacted FOX4 Wednesday night asking why it smells so bad outside. Some thought they had maybe stepped in something not so pleasant. https://t.co/0rTKjnMiDl — FOX4 News (@fox4kc) November 7, 2019

There were those who thought it was their own fault, believing they had stepped into something.

This is hilarious. I went for a walk tonight and thought I stepped in dog shit. Now I know... — B Clem (@B_D_Clem3) November 7, 2019

Many, however, simply joked about the smelly situation.

While at the same time coming up with wild theories over its real origin.

Yes! Told my coworker that it smelled like horses crapped in the street. Now I know why! — Robert Stephen Tonchuk (@RobertTonchuk) November 7, 2019

The US National Weather Service has had to weigh in onto the stinky scare, explaining that the smell was brought by really unfortunate weather circumstances. A cold front picked up a batch of air from the farmland to the north of the city and brought it to urban area, while also preventing it from dissipating into the higher layers of the atmosphere.

For those who experienced last night's "questionable air quality" our high-resolution reverse trajectory model has found the likely source of last night's odoriferous air mass. @fox4wxpic.twitter.com/vbopoVhr1p — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 7, 2019

