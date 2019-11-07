 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Literally s***ty weather: Entire Kansas city suffocating from outhouse odor after wind brings rural life experience

7 Nov, 2019 22:32
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / ZUMAPRESS.com/Dean Hanson
Kansas City has been caught off balance by a chemical attack of sorts, as strong smell of manure filled the streets and prompted the wildest speculations among Kansas and Missouri residents. Meanwhile, media blamed the weather.

What news reports called a rare weather event started late on Wednesday, when the city got engulfed in a mass of air that basically smelled like excrement.

The nasty odor persisted in the city on Thursday as well, prompting a few residents to sound alarm over the situation. So many people called 911 that the Kansas City police issued a special notice, urging the population to stop complaining.

Local media was repeatedly alerted by the citizens too.

There were those who thought it was their own fault, believing they had stepped into something.

Many, however, simply joked about the smelly situation.

While at the same time coming up with wild theories over its real origin.

The US National Weather Service has had to weigh in onto the stinky scare, explaining that the smell was brought by really unfortunate weather circumstances. A cold front picked up a batch of air from the farmland to the north of the city and brought it to urban area, while also preventing it from dissipating into the higher layers of the atmosphere.

