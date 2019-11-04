 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Cancel Kurt Suzuki!’: Washington Nats fans divided over team's White House visit

4 Nov, 2019 23:06
Get short URL
‘Cancel Kurt Suzuki!’: Washington Nats fans divided over team's White House visit
US President Donald Trump embraces Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki on the South Lawn of the White House, November 4, 2019. ©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Washington Nationals, winners of the baseball World Series, have capped off an American underdog story with a White House trip – and made the team subject to ‘cancel culture’ in the #Resistance era.

Kurt Suzuki, the champion team's catcher, was especially open in his appreciation for US President Donald Trump, donning the signature red MAGA hat. When called to the stage, the president embraced Suzuki and said that he loved him.

He soon became the target of much anger, with many calling to “officially cancel” the Nats catcher and others condemning how he was “cozying up to a monster who hates people like me.”

One commenter on Twitter claimed that the MAGA hat was “a form of racist hate speech and an implicit threat of violence” and that “Kurt Suzuki should be banned from baseball.”

Another called Suzuki “an embarrassment to his family.”

First basemen Ryan Zimmerman presented Trump with a white-colored Nationals jersey with the number 45 on it, which some on social media quickly spun into a symbol of white nationalism.

Other fans celebrated the way the Nationals behaved at the event, some calling it “the best thing you’ll see today.” Another expressed how Suzuki doesn’t have to conform to left-wing standards.

During Game 5 of the World Series, Trump had attended the game in Washington when the crowd erupted in boos and an eventual chant of “Lock him up!”

READ MORE: Cacophony of boos & ‘lock him up’ chants erupt at baseball World Series after Trump appears on TV screen

Eight members of the Nationals didn’t go to White House event, notably pitcher Sean Doolittle.

"I don't want to hang out with somebody who talks like that," he told reporters when asked about Trump.

Also on rt.com Anti-Trump MSNBC host gets destroyed on Twitter for implying ‘lock him up!’ is a bit much

Since 2016, several sports teams and athletes have refused an invitation to visit the White House, including the 2016-2017 North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team and a number of members from the 2016 Clemson Tigers men's football team, the 2016-2017 Pittsburgh Penguins, and the 2017 Houston Astros, who lost the series to the Nats this year.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies