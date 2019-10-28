Anti-Trump MSNBC host gets destroyed on Twitter for implying ‘lock him up!’ is a bit much

The #Resistance has turned on MSNBC host Joe Scarborough after the staunchly anti-Trump pundit slammed the audience at a baseball game as “un-American” for chanting “lock him up!” when the president was shown on TV.

“It’s un-American,” Scarborough complained on Monday’s “Morning Joe” show, referring to the audience’s decision to chant “lock him up!” after the president was shown on the large TV screen at the fifth World Series game in Washington, DC. “We are Americans, and we do not do that.”

"We are Americans and we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant 'Lock him up' to this president or to any president." -- @JoeNBCpic.twitter.com/9IgMCETBdn — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 28, 2019

“We do not want the world hearing us chant ‘lock him up,’ to this president or to any president. Let’s hope as we move forward that maybe that’s one less fascist tactic he and his supporters use during chants. You are going to actually imprison your political opponents!” Scarborough pleaded. Co-host Mika Brzezinski chimed in to call the chants “sickening.”

This flash of insight did not sit well with the audience that has been listening to Scarborough and his fellow mainstream media talkers trash Trump for three years. They took to social media en masse to slam Scarborough for his appeal to decency, framing the chant as a great moment for democracy and freedom of speech.

“Nothing more American than speaking truth to power,” one user exulted.

“People without power have only the freedom of speech and protest. They used it,” another observed.

100 % wrong - it is the only language he understands- we DO want the world to know we do not stand by this illegitimate president - he was placed by putin - we should be in the streets chanting - #LockHimUpً - #impeachment asap #saveAMERICApic.twitter.com/dBtCYbvfIz — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 28, 2019

The misrule, cruelty and infantilism of this administration is such that some sense of an enduring ethos is actually redeemed when we the people openly express our contempt. Dissent is the most American thing there is -- and to get clean, we need as much as there is on display. https://t.co/hmp4JHr8nD — David Simon (@AoDespair) October 28, 2019

Several tore into Scarborough for trying to tell them what to think - an act that is apparently only permitted for pundits with whom they agree.

You trying to silence freedom of speech from the media pulpit



The people need to show this coward he doesn't deserve to be called the CIC



Americans should always call out leaders who are bullshit!



Media should report on it and not give their shit opinion! — ≡l≡v≡nth (@3L3V3NTH) October 28, 2019

Sit down and shut up, Joe.



This President is disliked worldwide.



And, and people around the world need to hear that Americans opposed his authoritarian, hateful and hurtful rhetoric.



Don't lecture us, Joe. — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) October 28, 2019

Others reminded the angry mob that Scarborough had “helped create the Trump mess” by giving him heaps of free airtime.

Sorry Joe, you don't get to put democracy in a time out.



Sorry Joe, it feels like you want the rest of us to forget that you played an instrumental role in getting Trump elected & now you want to play revolutionary with the coiffed hair.



Sorry Joe, we remember.#SorryJoehttps://t.co/H5vQdA65ZY — Greg Morelli (@yesgregyes) October 28, 2019

I usually don't reply twice but I'm still irritated by how fucked up you two are. You helped make him president. How dare you say anything besides "I'm sorry" for the rest of your insanely wealthy lives. — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) October 28, 2019

Scarborough is a vociferous Trump critic on a network known for its Trump-hatred. He has previously called the president a greater threat to America than the 9/11 hijackers, and has a portrait of ex-special counsel Robert Mueller on the wall of the home he shares with Brzezinski. He’s such a rabid Russiagater that he nicknamed Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell “Moscow Mitch” for refusing to back several Democrat-sponsored election security bills and even appeared to blame Russia for the prison death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

