Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries suggest his death was more likely to have been a homicide than suicide, according to New York City’s former chief medical examiner, hired by Epstein’s brother to observe the sex offender’s autopsy.

Dr Michael Baden, told Fox News that the wounds on Epstein’s body “are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation.” The pathologist added that he had not seen such wounds in a hanging case in his 50 years of professional experience.

“Hanging does not cause these broken bones and homicide does,” Baden insisted.

A huge amount of pressure was applied.

The official report from the New York City medical examiner into the financier’s death found that he died by hanging in his jail cell. The official line has been disputed since the news first broke, sparking a wide variety of conspiracy theories given Epstein’s high profile political connections, which reportedly include the Clintons, the current US president Donald Trump, and British royalty.

“It’s 80 days now and the brother feels he is getting a runaround,” Baden told Fox. “He thinks that his brother wasn’t the type to commit suicide but he wants to get the information that he hasn’t been able to get so far.”

The city’s chief medical examiner, Dr Barbara Sampson, who ruled Epstein’s death a suicide on August 10 vehemently disputes Baden’s determination.

Some online commentators also took issue with Baden being cited as a credible source given his own chequered past when employed by medical examiners’ offices.

He was allegedly dismissed by the New York City office in 1979 for poor record-keeping and overall performance.

